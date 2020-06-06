bella-hadid,-“in-contact-with-her-ex-boyfriend”:-flashback-with-the-weeknd?

A family “vice”. After Gigi Hadid and rediscovered love with the historical partner Zayn Malik, it seems that even the younger sister , Bella, is mending relationships with ex boyfriend, singer The Weeknd, per century Abel Makkonen Tesfaye: «In recent weeks the couple has started to feel again », are the words reported by the magazine US Weekly. «After the summer break, I am again in contact . “

Yes, because last August Bella Hadid and The Weeknd seemed determined to end their relationship after about four years of pull and spring. They met in 2015, when you participated in the video clip of “In the night” , his famous song, included in the album “Beauty Behind the Madness” . In November 2016, however, something did not work and the two said goodbye a first time .

A few months later, the Canadian artist even started dating the colleague Selena Gomez , sending in a rage the American model . Which returned to office in the spring 2018 , composing the fracture in record time: «They found each other, now they did not they will leave more », someone prophesied. But he was wrong: in the summer 2019 here another break, labeled by some as “ definitive . “

«I am in good relationships , he made birthday wishes but there is no possibility that come back together », reported in October a source of IS! News . Voice denied partly from US Weekly four months ago, before the start of lockdown : «Bella is focused on her career », explained an insider. «He is not dating anyone, however he still tries something for The Weeknd. Who knows what will happen “.

Maybe seeing the tummy of his sister Gigi , who is expecting a daughter together with his partner after a long on-off relationship, may have convinced Bella to do – too – a sentimental reverse .

READ ALSO

Breast half out, among the stars goes the undeboob

READ ALSO

Top model, who are today's Big Six?