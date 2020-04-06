benee:-who-is-the-new-artist-we-will-hear-about-(who-is-running-as-a-new-billie-eilish)

Isolation, forced stop in an environment that more time passes and the more it seems tight, has the power to become, if exploited well, an inspiration, the launching pad for something new. That's what he did Benee , stage name of Stella Bennett, 20 years, who in his home in Auckland in New Zealand, in the intimacy of his bedroom, began to write what in jargon someone calls “sad banger”, a series of more and more popular songs which, thanks to artists like Mark Ronson, have started to catch on more and more among teenagers.

It is no coincidence, in fact, that Supalonely has become one of the most listened and used hits on TikTok right at the moment of maximum isolation linked to the coronavirus emergency. That song, which quickly climbed the charts transforming Benee into an international star, started precisely from a withdrawn, circumscribed, silent context. In perfect line with the spirit that the world is experiencing.

Despite the young age, in fact, Benee, who has already attracted the attention of Sir Elton John by participating in his program Rocket Tour and has already entered the Top 20 Global Spotify Chart, says he wrote his lyrics building on his life experience. Songs like Blue ( Don't look pretty when I cry / Do you feel bad when you lie? ) and Find an Island ( Find an island far away from me / A shipwreck lost at sea ) are the example of this exercise in style, of a connection increasingly linked not only to the need for intimacy, but also to a deep melancholy that is intertwined with very different genres including R&B, pop and indie-pop. As he confessed in an interview on Paper Magazine , Benee non she is interested in being pigeonholed in a single genre, but in experimenting to always find an ever new, unexpected dimension. “I'm trying to mix everything” says feeling in full harmony with James Blake, whom he considers an inspiration.

Before arriving at the success of Stella & Steve , his second EP that made his entrance immediately in the ranking of Billboard 200 , Benee began publishing his first works with SoundCloud and GarageBand when he was in his last year of high school. Always in his bedroom, always with the urgency of breaking the imaginary wall that seemed to divide it from the world to create a connection with others. «I love sad songs. They flow so easily. It is so easy to pause everything and feel these emotions so depressed and so melancholy and then write about them ». A Billboard USA , then, the artist adds that she likes send “raw” messages that will scratch the armor that many young people build to protect themselves from others and this is exactly why Benee, as well as his colleague Billie Eilish, is an artist to keep an eye on. We will certainly hear about it.

