benji-&-amp;-faith-get-(really)-naked:-«separating-means-growing»

When you grow up together, borders can get confused. Where does one end, where does the other begin? Benjamin Mascolo and Federico Rossi got to know each other kids – thanks to an exchange of messages – and together they became Benji & Faith : five albums, gold and platinum records, concerts on concerts, crowds of kids (and not only) ready for anything for a selfie . Ten years later (26 and 27 each) the two have announced – surprisingly, a few months ago – to separate.

Their version of goodbye, success, love, money, life now arrives black on white in Naked, biography published on May 5 (for Mondadori Electa). On 3 May they should have said goodbye to the fans in a great final concert at the Arena in Verona but the Covid emergency – 19 also changed their plans . They played from home, streaming, and the greeting performance was postponed. The two are in quarantine, in Modena, their city.

The first question is a must: how are you?

Faith : «Given the period, everything is fine. We get by. “

In one passage of the book explain that in these years you have come to know each other more than anyone else. How would you define each other?

Faith : “Ben is very determined, multifaceted, faithful, he has always been quite illegible but has now become much more penetrable”.

Ben : «Faith, on the other hand, is talented, sensitive and out of line, ambitious».

Between one page and the next you call yourself “brothers”, “friends”, tell that you have lived in symbiosis, that you have shared everything. What is your relationship today?

B: «Great respect, friendship and brotherhood remain. The true friend is not what you have to see every day but what you need when you need it. Our relationship will inevitably change now because we will no longer work together 24 hours a day, but the substance remains, it will not take anything away from our relationship. Indeed, since we started this period of stop, our friendship has been gaining because we no longer feel the pressure to work together “.

Usually when a group splits there is always a tear, a quarrel. You in Naked tell another story: «We are proud of the results achieved, but we continue to look ahead, driven by the idea that it is necessary to grow, reinvent itself» . Who decided it?

F: “The idea of ​​moving away from that veil of pressure that we started to feel when we were very young had been in the air for quite a while. One day we were in the studio, we started talking, Ben told me and we immediately agreed. We both knew it was time to say stop and try to tell us in a new way. Music will always be in our life but today we don't know how. The future is doubtful “.

The pandemic has also come in the middle. Is the future even more frightening?

B: «Fear is counterproductive. Of course, we are in a difficult situation, our life has changed but we must live with positivity. Fear makes you shut up in yourself instead we all have to get involved. This virus knows no boundaries, makes no distinctions, in this sense, is democratic: we are all united in this struggle and I hope it will be an opportunity to become more united. There will always be fear but we will have to look it in the face and live together “.

One of the first chapters of Naked is dedicated to love ( Paola di Benedetto, Federico's fiancée is the new winner of the Gf Vip; the American actress Bella Thorne, instead, pairs with Benjamin ). Since the quarantine began, you are both far from your girlfriends. How is it going?

B: «I have been training for a year ( laughs, editor's note). We are used to being away for a month for work but now the situation is undoubtedly more difficult because I don't know when I will be able to take a plane to go to her in Los Angeles. But we live it positively, we feel every day in a video call.

F : «Our” quarantine “began in January with the entry of Paola into the house, but after a while you understand that being unable to see her, nor do you have to feel the energies to flow into yourself. In these months I started doing things I had never done, I found the determination that I had been missing for a long time. When we meet again, our relationship will therefore be strengthened “.

What was more difficult to reveal in Naked ?

F: «When I speak of the depression, of the crises I have had, and then when I tell the immense subsequent enthusiasm that made me go well. “

«I started drinking more than I should have, I was no longer lucid. I was drinking, I was elated “, he writes in one passage. What is triggered in those moments?

F: «When you come out of a period of unease where you have been down on a psychological level, it is a bit as if you started running on the asphalt after you have trudged for a long time on the sand. You are able to run faster and faster until you run into a reality that runs out of your hands. It happened to me. I collapsed “

In the book he also tells of having suffered two important bereavements ( the disappearance of his father before, and his grandmother after , ed.) and still being on stage.

F : «I am convinced that if I hadn't had“ Benji and Faith ”, if it hadn't been the best time of our career , perhaps I would have completely collapsed. But on the other hand, I was aware that I had just closed the hole. You don't feel the pain right away but as soon as you stop, that's when what you've hidden comes out. It shows you the bill later. “

The most important lesson you learned from your father?

F: «He taught me a lot without ever telling me. He has always been histrionic and out of line, and I'm like him. That's what allowed me to jump, to take this path “.

Another chapter is dedicated to the success and responsibility that derives from it.

B : “The responsibility of being honest people is a responsibility that we should all have regardless of being famous. However, when you speak to millions of people, for example via social media, this responsibility is amplified. And you don't have the instruction booklet. I am proud of how Faith and I handled it because for better or for worse we never hid being human, making mistakes and mistakes. We have always taken our responsibilities and always tried to set a good example or do what we thought was the right thing “.

Write that “whoever believes it's a question of money hasn't understood a shit.” What is it then?

B: «It is a set of things, I think it revolves around showing how much it is worth, to oneself and to others. And over time you discover that it is more important to prove it to yourself. The important thing is to do something that you really love. Give yourself a life goal, believe in something, want to find your own way “.

What is music for you today?

F: “Music was a salvation, a foothold that saved me in most situations in my life, like when my father passed away”.

B: «For me too it has always been therapeutic, it has helped me to express what I had inside. I take what I feel and transfer it into a song or a painting, into something tangible “.

In Naked also defines his story with Bella Thorne as a work of art.

«When you start a serious relationship with a person, you find that it takes a lot of work. It is not enough just to find the right person. Sure, you have to find a person you like, but then you have to build with them and it's a constant job. I guess it should be done even after 20 years, after 50 years of marriage. You have to work and put yourself at the service of the other person. This is what I learned about love. “

May 3 was to be the closing date of the last chapter, that of the greetings. Covid – 19 has also changed your plans. When the emergency permits, what is the first thing you want to do?

F : «As for the private person, I want to take my life back in hand, but I want to do it in a more conscious way. I have worked on myself in this period. And of course I want to see my girlfriend, our friends, take back those convivial situations that are part of our nature. Professionally, however, I don't know yet. We write songs and we have no intention of quitting. “

B: «The first thing I will do is go to America. As far as work is concerned, however, I don't have a specific program, I would like to experiment a lot, try different things and get an idea of ​​what the future will be like. I want to enjoy this moment of total freedom before choosing a new path “.

Who was the first to read this book?

B : «My mother»

F : «My mother. He saw it and read it before I could even ask him. “

Who do you dedicate it to?

B : «To our fans, but above all to ourselves»

F : «In 20 years I'd like to reopen it, rethink this adventure , it's nice to ask “what will become of us?” “

