berlinale-2020,-elio-germano-best-actor:-«i-dedicate-the-prize-to-all-the-wrong-ones»

The sky is blue above Berlin, they said in 2006 when the Italy won the World Cup. An image that also applies to the 29 February 2020, when our country manages to take home two Silver Bears at the seventieth Berlin Film Festival: the one to the best leading actor in Elio Germano, protagonist of the film I wanted to hide by Giorgio Rights, and that of the best screenplay to the twins Damiano and Fabiano D'Innocenzo, directors of Favolacce . The emotion is so great, as is the pride to climb up that stage and raise the prize to heaven, a symbol of all the sacrifices and efforts to reach that goal.

The Silver Bear for Best Actor of the 70 th #Berlinale goes to #ElioGermano in “I wanted to hide myself” (Hidden Away) by Giorgio Rights. pic.twitter.com/5UZ0rzF7xU – Berlinale (@berlinale) February 29 , 2020

«It was very tiring, I thank everyone, from the producers to the volunteers who helped us. I dedicate the prize to all the crooked, the wrong, the marginalized and the outcast. And to Antonio Ligabue , who I printed on my shirt, to the great lesson he gave us: what we do remains. He said: one day they will make a film about me. Here we are »said Elio Germano with the Silver Bear in his hands: his performance by the tormented painter Antonio Ligabue has managed to convince by the expressive power and the drama of the gaze. The film was due to be released in Italy on 27 February: date, then postponed because of the coronavirus alert.

Favolacce of the D'Innocenzo brothers, barring changes to the last, the cinema should arrive on 16 April: the two, raised in Tor Bella Monaca, self-taught, once on stage they dedicated the prize to the other: «Make this speech is not easy. If I deserve it. ” Fabio: “It's the dream we had when we were kids, being here next to the teachers seems like a surreal fairy tale”. Damiano: «We are surprised at how fast the transition from perfect strangers to the real reality of Italian cinema has been. The fact that we come from the suburbs should not be spectacular, in fact there was a lot of culture in the house, our father is a gardener and fisherman and he is incredibly cultured, at 5 years of age we read Bukowski, Duras or Amelia Rosselli, our parents write poems and if they don't publish it, it means nothing. We remain with our feet on the ground, return to Rome and write the third film. We don't care about the forced epic, we will change gender every time, and we don't want to become the directors with the scarf. Being raised in the suburbs is an advantage , grow first ». The Bear for the best film goes, instead, to There is no evil by Iranian Mohammad Rasoulof, the best director in South Korean Hong Sangsoo for The woman who ran and the one to the best actress to Paula Beer, protagonist of the German film Undine by Christian Petzold.

