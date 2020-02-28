berlinale-2020,-elle-fanning-in-giorgio-armani-and-the-other-looks-of-the-stars

Despite the so-called award season , the season of the film awards in America, has closed its doors with the Oscars, the international kermes continue to offer news in terms of films coming out. And, as always, very elegant red carpet outfits : these days, precisely since 20 February to March 1, the is being held th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, better known as Berlinale .

Each year the ceremony lasts for well 11 days, hosting actors and actresses, directors, journalists and critics from all over the world, and presenting some of the films that we will hear more about in the coming months.

Among these, the latest work by Sally Porter, the famous director of the film Orlando , which led to the Berlinale The Roads Not Taken , with Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek . For the occasion, the two actresses appeared on the red carpet of the German capital in two sophisticated black outfits signed by their favorite brands: Giorgio Armani and Gucci, respectively a mermaid bustier and a long dress with broderie on the bodice.

On the Berlin red carpet also Cate Blanchett , one of the protagonists of the tv series Stateless presented on the occasion of the festival is coming to Netflix: for the occasion, the actress sported a multicolor floral long dress by Dries Van Noten , paired with an essential black blazer with delicate sparkling applications on the shoulders and sleeves. Followed by the co-star Yvonne Strahovski, who appeared with minimalist red satin dress signed Etro . In the Berlinale spotlight, in a total brown look, also Johnny Depp for Minamata , inspired by the book of the same name by Aileen Mioko Smith. But also the local star Elio Germano , protagonist of the film I wanted to hide , inspired by the story of the painter Antonio Ligabue, with a tuxedo and a sophisticated velvet jacket marc shades. In the gallery, all the celebrities on the Berlinale red carpet 2020.

