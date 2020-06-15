besides,-always-and-in-any-case

The editorial by Simone Marchetti opens the issue of Vanity Fair on newsstands from 17 June

Rome, August 15th, deserted city. Two men behind the wheel of a Lancia Aurelia B 24 convertible venture on a journey that will become legend . It is the beginning of Il Sorpasso , film shot by Dino Risi in 1962, a film that has become not only a cult but a symbol of a decade , the sixties, which represents the adolescence of an Italy that dreamed of becoming big and that in fact would have clashed with all the mirages, defeats, dreams, goals and struggles of maturity in the following decades.

We have chosen that unforgettable image, Vittorio Gassman and Jean-Louis Trintignant as they speed by on the road of their destiny, as the cover of this issue of Vanity Fair . Today, even more than yesterday, Italy finds itself chasing a dream that has nothing to do with an ideal future, if anything, with a request for stolen normality, that of the Italian summer.

In the following pages, 21 artists re-read the history, the excellence, the magic, the infinite wonder of every region of Italy . Take it as a Grand Tour or a magical guide, deliberately out of focus, which portrays the lesser known panorama of a beautiful country, perhaps the most beautiful country in the world. Unfortunately, foreign tourists will be few in the coming months, and this will hurt us. But we'll be there.

So get on board these chapters of words and stories, stories and legends. Because if it is difficult to call it summer, this summer 2020, it will be even more if we do not learn to understand the treasures, the beauty and the riches that surround us, sometimes even just a few kilometers from home.

The two protagonists of the film, admittedly, do not end well. But this is not the point: the image of the departure of their journey, that longing for the future, for tomorrow, for something better than the desert left yesterday by boredom, today from the virus, they are the cornerstone of this issue . A longing to go. Beyond, always and in any case.

