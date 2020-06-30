bhutan,-queen-jetsun-pema-announces-the-name-of-her-second-son-(born-more-than-three-months-ago)

More than three months have passed since the birth of the second son of the royals of Bhutan, who came into the world last 19 March, and only now the king Jigme Khesar Namgyel and the queen Jetsun Pema revealed the name chosen for the royal baby: Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck , which, as announced by Palazzo, will be known as His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.

The announcement arrived in the late afternoon of 30 June, together with a series of new photographs of the complete royal family, on the occasion of the celebrations for Guru Rimpoche , also known as Trelda Tsecu who, according to tradition, would have brought Buddhism to Bhutan in the eighth century.

A very heartfelt festival throughout the country, on the occasion of which the population visits the temples and offers votive lamps. The royal family did not escape tradition, showing themselves in public with the second son and heir to the throne, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, 4 years old. Even to announce his name, mom and dad had waited a while: born February 5 2016 he was simply called Gyalsey, or “the prince”, until the next 16 April.

The first photos of little Ugyen had been released on June 1st, beautiful shots of a much loved family, at home and beyond. This is mainly due to the beautiful love story of Jigme Khesar Namgyel and Jetsun Pema . He renounced having more wives, as per local tradition, to be faithful to one woman only, she, beautiful, has enchanted everyone.

To separate them, only ten years of difference, 40 him, 30 her, and no obstacle of rank, as we often read. Jetsun is the daughter of a governor and the descendant of one of the oldest noble families in Bhutan , other than Cinderella. After studying at Regent's University in London, the announcement of the official engagement and then the wedding, in October 2011. A kingdom so tied to its most ancient traditions, the “happiest in the world”, as Bhutan is called, but decidedly in step with the times and projected towards the future.

