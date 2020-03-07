bianca-guaccero:-«when-i-wanted-to-become-like-margherita-hack»

Between one answer and another, Bianca Guaccero stops just enough time to take a bite of a croissant with jam that she savored with taste. «Excuse me, but I didn't have breakfast this morning» she explains on the phone shortly after 12, waiting to board the train that will take her from Rome to Naples for the rehearsals of the last episode of A story to sing , the Raiuno Saturday night program that leads together with Enrico Ruggeri. Normally, on Friday, Bianca at this time would be in Milan to do the honors of the house at Said Done , but the accumulation of her commitments on the agenda forced her to let the cabin guide her adventure companions for once, from Jonathan Kashanian to Elisa D'Ospina.

Not bad since the presenter will be on the air the next day with two shows: A story to sing and on Raiuno, in fact, and Casa Detto Fatto , the extension of the standard version of the program produced in collaboration with EndemolShine Italy which debuts on Raidue on Saturday 7 March at a new time: 11. 15.

“It is a request that came from the Net, from our new director who loves transmission and who has decided to extend the formula for the weekend” explains Bianca in a ringing voice, betraying a slight Apulian inflection when it relaxes and relieves tension. «This new format was born as a living room, a real home in which we are like a family that opens its doors to the viewer». The atmosphere will be relaxed, with each tutor having a room available and with the informal chatter that will be the basis of this new version of Detto Fatto , a «moment of aggregation to give advice ». The climate is not easy: the coronavirus emergency spreads throughout Italy and forces television studios to do without the public to prevent direct contact and, consequently, also contagions. A destiny that also touched Bianca's daily program: «Together with D'Urso and Fazio we were among the first to not have the public. Alas, we had to adapt to this new situation: entering a silent studio, without feeling the charge that the people around you give you, is really sad, and that's why we asked viewers to post videos in which they watch the transmission, a way to feel closer. The initial impact, however, was bad. A silence that makes a lot of noise “.

Are you scared?

“I went through several stages: the first was the most distressing, but now, even if it is a bit strange to say it, I am getting used to this new reality. Yesterday, when I arrived in Rome from Milan, the train was completely empty, it made an impression. For the rest, I go to work and go home: I don't go out anymore. Relatives from Puglia are getting excited, but I try to calm them down on the phone: I understand that it is distressing and distressing, but in these cases it is necessary to protect yourself and your neighbor. Suddenly we feel united because in the face of pain and emergency we are all the same and nobody is different from the other “.

Is that why you have been away from Alice, your daughter, in these weeks?

«She stayed in Rome with her father for three weeks: I couldn't take it anymore, I was going crazy. But I thought the need to protect her was more important since I was from Milan and I was afraid of infecting her. Needless to say, when I saw her a few hours ago, I cried a lot. “

Meanwhile, between Said Done , A story to sing and the new Casa Detto Fatto , you can't sure to say that she is not busy in this period: don't you feel tired?

“Now a little yes. I have been working 7 days a week for four months, even on Saturdays and Sundays. It's heavy, but I'm too happy: it's true, I had to divide myself between Milan and Naples and then I had to record the episodes of Thursday and Friday of Detto Fatto to get off down and try for A story to sing , but I am deeply grateful to life because this effort is the result of a lot of work, and when there is work there is also hope, dream, energy, exchange. There is everything “.

After two years of Said Done how do you see compared to the beginnings ? Have you passed the exam?

“At the beginning it was not easy: I took the place of a person who made the program born, grow and live and I know that the changes are destabilizing for the public. However, I felt I had to launch myself. I was not a presenter and, so, I thought of making my luggage, music, singing, dancing available: everything I have learned to do in the last twenty years. I threw myself headlong without knowing what would come of it, but it went well and, a bit like in all things, situations take the face of those who manage them “.

This year has not been easy: the program started late compared to the others and, at least in September, the schedules were very dancers.

«We had to rebuild a program from scratch, with live coverage every day and a new cast to be calibrated and put to the test. Of course, then we left ten days later and we changed four different times in a month: all things that have disadvantaged us, but that have pushed us to find a new speed, to calibrate ourselves all to succeed well. To tell you, I had a certain pace with Ciacci and I had to find a new one with my new team: today we reap the rewards of those who have not given up and always put their love and respect for this job into us “.

Since he mentioned it, what Giovanni Ciacci says is not true, that « Detto Fatto is a finished program», therefore ?

«It is not a finished program because the curves speak for themselves and are super steep. We have worked harder than normal to achieve these results, but the important thing is that we did it. “

There are those who insist on some social arrows with Caterina Balivo: what is the climate like now?

«I never made any arrow to Catherine, I never allowed myself. I would have no reason why I don't have it at anyone. I think life's problems are quite different, not to mention that we work for the same company and I think it would be stupid to create feuds and feed them “.

You started acting when you were 17 years old: do you ever miss the set?

“Occasionally. The set has always been my second home and that's where I grew up and became a woman. Nostalgia goes up, but it must be said that I also fell in love with this profession which is entertainment, a passion that I had since I was a child, but that I cultivated late because before I felt I didn't have the right maturity to face it. When you go on television you have to be responsible because it's like you have a megaphone and you have to be careful not to say castronerie. The TV was like certain loves that make huge turns and then come. It is a world in which I feel very free, very myself, very White “.

Speaking of megaphone on TV, one of his jokes about Said Fact on abstinence from sex has become the headline of the day. How do you explain it?

“I think those who put these articles around should learn to listen better, because not recognizing the irony of a joke and extrapolating it to your liking thinking it was a serious thing is not an attitude to be encouraged. It is a time when people need other types of news and certainly not how many times I make love during the year. Forgive me the term, but all this attention for these bullshit no longer makes me laugh, but makes me angry “.

What makes you most angry about this story?

“Which, evidently, is a time when there is nothing for which the newspapers speak for this period and, then, we move on to this. The fact that I don't jump from one man to another seems to attract almost morbid interest. It's a pity that being a free woman doesn't mean that I don't enjoy life, that I don't love and that I don't have sex: maybe I don't reflect what people think about free women. It remains that conveying certain messages is not only harmful to me, but to those around me: I have a daughter and I fear that in the future sentences could be misinterpreted much more serious than this which, I repeat, was said in a context of pure messing around and irony”.

Let's lighten up: do you think what his life would have been like if he hadn't been an actress and a presenter?

“I would have liked to study Astronomy at the University of Padua: I wanted to become a sort of Margherita Hack. Or, alternatively, Psychology, another subject that I love. I'd like to take my degree tomorrow: it's one of my dreams. I like to study and I am thirsty to learn “.

Other dreams to fulfill?

“I always feel a bit like the Phoenician Arab and today I think I have inaugurated a new chapter because people are born in life many times. I have many dreams: a big one, that of being chosen for such an important Saturday night program by Raiuno, I made it. For the rest, I hope to continue continuing my path of growth in entertainment, and let's see where it takes me. “

