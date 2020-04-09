“big-brother-vip-4”:-paola-di-benedetto-wins-the-most-absurd-edition-ever

A little we got used to these silent endings in which the winner sits well and good, with the confetti being shot in the face and no one to hug at the highlight, hands outstretched in a touch that will become real until the end of the quarantine. And so, after Italia's Got Talent and Amici , the time has come for Grande Brother Vip who, after three long months, closes its doors by electing, around one forty in the morning, Paola Di Benedetto as his regina , the competitor who most of all resisted by wisely keeping away from the most angular controversies and drifts that the program has reserved since it was aired. Paola, ex Mother Nature of Hello Darwin , ex shipwrecked at Isola , model, influencer, engaged to Faith of Benji and Faith, has got the better of the super favorite Paolo Ciavarro who, perhaps also because of his relationship with Clizia Incorvaia, stops in second place.

🎊💁🏻‍♀️ PAOLA DI BENEDETTO WINS THE FOURTH EDITION OF #GFVIP! 🍾 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vtCLAONb7B – Big Brother (@GrandeFratello) April 8, 2020

“It is you! And she wins. I love you » writes on Instagram Federico Rossi while Paola Di Benedetto, born in Vicenza in 1995, takes home the victory in spite of far more fearful tenants such as Patrick Ray Pugliese and Antonella Elia, protagonists, for better or for worse, of an edition of the Big Brother Vip that he writes the story and creates a precedent. It is the first time, in fact, that the final is disputed with an empty studio and with the recorded applause of the public broadcast on the LED walls. But it is also the first time that no one stops outside the Red Door embracing the winner who crawls away not so much with the sense of liberation that accompanies the end of imprisonment, but with the bitter awareness that, shortly thereafter, he will soon shut himself up in another house without being able to meet anyone: i l true Big Brother , that of the quarantine, starts right now.

Despite all the difficulties and controversies, the Big Brother Vip has reminded us, in recent weeks , the importance of guaranteeing entertainment at a time when everything crumbles and productions stop. The connections of Alfonso Signorini no longer from Rome but from Cologno, the absence of Wanda Nara and the former competitors in the studio were many small things that made us understand that the social experiment has turned into something more: in the 91 days of airing, everything happened and it never happened that the competitors entered the house leaving a world and went out finding another completely overturned. This is perhaps the most underrated psychological aspect of the whole affair, and who knows if anyone has the crazy idea of ​​telling it tomorrow.

READ ALSO

«Big Brother Vip 4»: how the final will be

READ ALSO

«Big Brother Vip 4», rags fly between Signorini and Pupo. But what is really “ignoble” in a reality show?