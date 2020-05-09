«big-little-lies»:-the-monterey-five-return-to-sky-atlantic-confidential

Monterey seems to come out of one of those postcards that communicate tranquility and warmth: mothers have coffee once their children are accompanied to school and families are among the most respectable that a community could wish for. Yet it is precisely there, where everything seems unbearably perfect, that the darkest shadows and secrets are hidden. To bring them to light is the writer Liane Moriarty, who in 2017 sold the rights to HBO to draw a series from her most famous novel: Big Little Lies , the story of a group of friends who, between family problems and trauma to overcome, will find themselves involved in a case of murder with mysterious outlines.

The series, which brings together a stellar cast ranging from Nicole Kidman to Reese Witherspoon , from Laura Dern to Shailene Woodley, is the first title that looks onto Sky Atlantic Confidential , the pop-up channel powered by Vanity Fair that from 8 to 28 May occupies the Sky channel 111 proposing female stories that have made the history of television.

It begins, precisely, Saturday 9 May at 21. 15 with the marathon of Big Little Lies , a miniseries that has been approved of critics from all over the world and who took home 8 Emmy Awards and 4 Golden Globes, becoming among the most appreciated and awarded titles of the 2018. The merit of Big Little Lies is to tell the female universe in all its facets, through a plurality of themes ranging from domestic violence to rape, from the need to find themselves to the need to surround themselves with people who can listen and support us. At the center of the story are the so-called “Monterey Five”, five very different women who find themselves united not only by a pain that needs to be disposed of, but also by the truth about a crime that shakes the city and puts people on alert. They are Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), a woman who has never had hair on the tongue; Celeste (Nicole Kidman, awarded with the Emmy for best actress), reserved and protective; Jane (Shailene Woodley), tormented by a past that does not give her peace; Renata (Laura Dern), perpetually guilty of being one of the few career moms in the community, and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) , who will be one of the key characters of the second season.

Given the huge demand from fans and the desire of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, great friends and producers of the show, to follow up on the story, Big Little Lies , thanks to the complicity of the author Liane Moriarty, chooses to go on in 2019 to tell the events following the narrative ones in the book. The most succulent news is undoubtedly the entry into the cast of Meryl Streep, in her first prominent role on television after going down in history as the most Oscar-nominated actress of all times. Her character, that of Mary Louise, will give a hard time especially to her daughter-in-law Celeste, with whom she will establish a difficult and angular relationship that will risk bringing them to a point of no return. For those who have fallen in love with it in the past and for those who want to discover it now for the first time, Big Little Lies is a beautiful journey that investigates friendship, the complicity between women and the importance of recognizing that unity is strength. Appointment on 9 May at 21. 15 on Sky Atlantic Confidential.

