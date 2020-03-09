billie-eilish,-lizzo-and-post-malone:-​​because-we-like-the-new-pop-that-is-trendy

In the year just left us behind the cards have definitively cleared: the change of hierarchies and generations in American pop continues unabated . The new authors in the ranking are named Billy Eilish , Lizzo and Post Malone . Three different nuances of pop but with a lot in common as a remarkable sonic fluidity, a great awareness of the lyrics and a naturalness in using the internet as a means to increase their music and their character . They do not just “sell” their music, but also their characters and are capable of reaching out to multiple generations. And all three have definitely hit the target.

READ ALSO

Post Malone: ​​portrait of the rapper ready to land (also) on Netflix

BILLIE EILISH

Ai Grammy Awards 2020 on 26 last January at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, she had gone on stage five times; best record, best single, best song, best emerging artist, best pop voice. He had an incredulous look, certainly not fake, sometimes punctuated with repeated “why?!” already in front of the podium for the second prize. Billie Eilish won that night by becoming the youngest singer ever to achieve that result . But even without all that stuff, the Los Angeles teenager had already achieved her result; his debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? , released last year, it is certainly one of the most interesting pop records of recent years. Although it is considered an icon of generation Z, there is no doubt that the disc has been understood, listened to and appreciated by many others.

Billie Eilish's music – most written and produced with his brother Finneas – is disconnected, distorted, made of a material manipulated by a very strong creative personality which however never gives the idea of ​​being botched. This is where its beauty lies. Eilish creates a kind of skinny dark pop , whispered as in When The Party's Over , which tells with irony the melancholy and sometimes very dangerous adolescent age of this era. An urgency to tell through the music already claimed since its debut on the SoundCloud platform, which was for her as for XXXTentacion and Lil Peep a very important launching pad.

Exactly what happened to Nirvana in 1991. One wonders if rock is dead, but when I look at people like Billie Eilish I understand that rock is not dead yet

Billie Eilish has become a costume phenomenon in a very short time . Very courted by fashion, has transformed a color, the lime green , a brand that now belongs to her . She is sincere and ironic in her songs exactly as she is in life. Its expressions and adopted look are very reminiscent of the now forgotten emo of the early years zero and in some ways everything fits perfectly with his music. His depression, from which he suffered, and Tourette's syndrome are in the public domain as much as his being vegan , on the side of animal rights and women's rights, and to use its enormous popularity to support the severe climate emergency. The director Alfonso Cuarón chose her to compose a piece for his film Rome , Winner of three Oscar awards. But the first to realize the “Billie Eilish case” was Billie herself, who on more than one occasion said that she felt very pressured to manage the character. Certainly not easy for a young girl of age.

“Juice” was the single released just before the release of his new album Cuz I Love You . Released in January of last year, Lizzo had presented the piece during the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, finally revealing his talent to the general public, with a song with chorus almost impossible to drive away from the head. At the same time as the release of the disc something unexpected had happened; an old song of his, “ Truth Hurts “, was used for the soundtrack of Someone Great, a comedy produced and distributed by Netflix. The piece was such a success that in September it would have reached the first place in the American charts. For Lizzo from Detroit, the rediscovery of his dated song 2017, which in our times means beyond the distant past, has changed everything . “Truth Hurts” went viral on radio and obviously on social media, a meme, #DNATest, of enormous visibility on the new TikTok platform. All this was the driving force for the launch of the new album and in the last Grammys it has been the artist who has received the most nominations (8) winning two awards.

Melissa Jefferson aka Lizzo from Detroit, raised in Minnesota, has never had too many expectations for her career , but her work has always been constant. Rapping, singing and twerking were immediately the ideas put into music already in the first independent records, Lizzobangers of 2013 and Big Grrrl Small World of the 2015. He never had moments of arrest, continually launching tracks that slowly left their mark. Like “My Skin” which spoke of his last years of adolescence marked by serious self-esteem problems. It is probably in that period that Lizzo would have decided to evolve his character. He did it with the help of stylist Gabi Gregg, who had found her a brand for large sizes to create a new image . Over the course of her career she has become an icon of the body-positivity, a pop example for thousands of American girls who have to deal with the home mirror every day. But his character has never passed as reassuring. He has shown on social networks that he knows what it means to feel bad, to be pissed off, to be moved and also to be diplomatic with the trolls of the network. In his songs Lizzo has always ironed in a very intelligent way physical aspect, without however making his character prevail over his music, which has always remained at the center. One of his great passions was the transverse flute that often plays live. A passion abandoned when he had to quit college. It went very well. Melissa wanted to become a professional flutist, but in the end she became Lizzo.

POST MALONE

In the spring of 2018 there had been someone who in the TOP rankings 20 Americans have beaten the Beatles record as the number of songs on the charts, nine against six. Later he would have beaten another record that lasted for a while, that of Michael Jackson's Thriller , remaining in R&B ranking for 77 times against the 76 of “King of Pop”. At the beginning there were certainly not many to bet on a character like Post Malone but obviously time proved him right.

When dealing with Post Malone as a musical artist, however, numbers must necessarily be kept in mind; to date it has generated 6.5 billion streams on Spotify and a total of 7 billion on You Tube . Now, when it comes to music, we would always have to put ahead of all the artistic content of the character and put aside what the web and its platforms say for a secondary consideration. It has not been like this for a long time and when you come across something sensational like this big boy born Syracuse but raised in Texas, the numbers make the discussion silent in the bud.

One wonders how he managed to achieve this success, what his formula is . All that remains is to put aside the analysis of the numbers to come across the content of his music which logically gives us the answer. His latest album Hollywood's Bleeding , released in September 2019, is his third studio album, after Stoney and Beerbongs & Bentleys, disc of the 2018 entered # 1 position on the Billboard Top 200 and whose passages contributed to breaking down the previously mentioned records.

But the rapper had already made himself very visible in 2016 with “ Congratulations “ too ' it finished number # 1 in the Top 200. Bleeding is a rather different album from the previous ones. It turned out to be a nice pastice which throws in everything we heard, for better or for worse, in the nineties. Come on 50 Cent ad Eminem, from Avril Lavigne to Good Charlotte from the Greens Day to Rob Zombie . What twenty years ago could be called crossover, that is the contamination between various styles. The quotes and references are immediate and seem crystallized over time; listening to Post you go back in time but you remain consciously in the current musical period. There is no shortage of songs that seem to have been made especially for a rock radio audience such as “Allergic” or “Take What You Want” with the feat. by Ozzy Osbourne and Scott Travis. And then there are the refrains that are on balance his magic formula. It churns out a huge amount and almost everyone immediately breaches the listener. It is these that actually transformed him from a promising rapper to a pop star. Certainly not the dusting off of certain hard rock riffs present in several of his songs to grab old nostalgics, nor his lyrics that never seem particularly deep or much less his image from redneck disguised as a trapper. Compared to the other two examples previously examined, Post Malone is the simplest musical proposal of pop, but also the one with the strongest impact on public o. It will be in Italy on 17 June 2020 at the SNAI San Siro Hippodrome in Milan for a concert that has already acquired the contours of the event.

READ ALSO

The 2020 of the great concerts: here's who, where, when