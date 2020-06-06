billie-eilish:-«my-loose-clothes?-because-i-never-felt-wanted-»

It only has 18 years, but on the bulletin board you can already show an avalanche of prizes. Billie Eilish is one of the singers of the moment and, inevitably, also her clothing is creating discussions: an unmistakable oversized style , on the basis of which – according to the latest revelations – there would be a specific reason: «My loose clothes ? Because in my life I have never ever felt desired “.

«Never felt physical attraction in my comparisons, not even from my ex boyfriends “, he declares in a long interview with GQ UK. «None of them made me s entire desired and this thing has marked my life ». Billie thus returns to the roots of the problems that she has with the perception of one's own body : «If today I learned to accept it? I don't know , I still have many reflections to make on the matter “.

Anyway, even if the situation you remain hanging , the Californian singer has learned to wear what she wants , based on the mood of the day: «Once I can dress like a boy or, another time as an unconventional girl. It happens, however, that I feel trapped within the character that I created “, she confesses with great honesty Billie. “I think some people no longer see me as a woman “.

In his life, recently, there has been a awareness which prompted her to make a video on body shaming, gone viral on social media: «We make assumptions about people based on their size »Says Billie in the clip, taking off her sweatshirt. «« If I comfortable dress I am not feminine, if I I cover less are ap a. Is my value as a person based only on perception of others ? “.

«Or the opinion that others have of me is not my responsibility ? “. Impeccable.

