billie-eilish-never-stops:-5-things-you-(maybe)-missed-about-her

We were just waiting for her to arrive this week to hear her sing at I-Days 2020 in Milan , but the festival has been canceled and all appointments officially postponed to next year. Don't worry, Billie Eilish hasn't forgotten about you. Indeed, if the music was paused, she never stopped. Just 18 years (and 5 Grammy) is already green face for the United Nations , activist for the Black Lives Matter , fashion designer and creator of a video that launches a universal message: “The opinion of others does not define us”. If you miss her and don't know how to do it, here are 5 things that you may have missed about her , but that you absolutely must recover.

THE ACTIVIST SIDE OF BILLIE

We know, in America and in the world these are days of protests. People continue to take to the streets to defend the rights of black people, keeping alive the memory of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor that, if she had not been murdered without reason by the police, on June 5 she would have made 27 years. Also Billie Eilish , together with other celebs, is actively using social media to give voice to the movement Black lives matter.

In addition to raising funds and promoting associations that support the cause, he explained to those who follow it why it is not fair to say that all lives matter: «No, because here it is not about me, about you. Whether you like it or not, we are and you are privileged. You may also be poor, but the color of your skin will never cause pain or violence to you. You will never be discriminated against for being white. We must specify that black lives matter, because evidently this is not the case for today's society. So let's repeat it: Black Lives Matter “.

Our vegan pop star with a green heart never forgets the environment. Do you think that, with its help and that of other testimonials, the United Nations has launched a video to reflect on the importance of the connection between man and nature. “The food we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink: everything comes from the earth. It is time to wake up, to take note of it and to raise our voices. It's time to do better for people and the planet “.

His commitment, however, is not limited only to the world environment day. Billie Eilish wants to spread a lifestyle to be taken as a model for everyday life. In the music video of the song All The Good Girls Go To Hell , has decided to portray the world as an oil-covered hell to launch an ecological message. At the past American Music Awards , he wore a shirt with the words “No music on a dead planet”. Then, the choice to make his tours eco-friendly (postponed for the health emergency). Go on girl, we need you!

FASHION DESIGNER FOR UNIQLO WITH TAKASHI MURAKAMI

What happens when you put his blohsh men together with the iconic laughing flowers of the iconic Japanese painter? The answer can be found in the new collection of UNIQLO , born precisely from the collaboration between the two artists. Remember that Billie Eilish and Murakami are also friends and that he has directed and edited the graphics of the video of You Should See Me in a Crown . Ok, that the Californian singer was also a discreet fashion designer we had understood when she participated in the creation of the vegan clothing line for H&M , made of t-shirts and sweatshirts of vegetable origin. This time, however, his creative streak has gone even further, giving us an absolutely unmissable capsule (already available online and in stores).

Billie Eilish by Takashi Murakami brings together the extravagant aesthetic of the pop singer (his little men, the so-called blohsh) with the symbols of the Japanese painter. For example, the T-shirts (all colorful and very different from each other) were decorated with the name and image of Billie surrounded by the floral smiley faces of Murakami . But there are also sweatshirts and hats with visors. In short, just don't miss it.

The #BillieEilishxMurakamiUT collection arrives 5 / 25 / 2020. Preview the designs now: https://t.co/546PnMQbnd @billieeilish @takashipom pic.twitter .com / ShrYkz5Icf – UNIQLO (@UniqloUSA) May 18, 2020



SHORT FILM AGAINST BODY SHAMING

During one of the stages of her world tour Where do we go she had stripped to launch a message against body shaming. Last week, she reiterated the concept by publishing NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY on her profile: a written and self-produced video in which she recites a monologue to remind herself and fans around the world that the opinion of others does not define who we are. What they think of you is not your responsibility. Indeed, by stripping off of her much-criticized oversize dresses, she revealed that she was tired of wanting to hide her body at all costs so as not to receive criticism.

“You know me? Do you really know Me? You have opinions on my opinions, on my music, on my clothes, on my body. Some people hate what I wear, others praise it, someone uses it to humiliate others or humiliate me ». Words not screamed, but spoken with a whisper. As he sinks a black fluid that hides its forms, he urges: «Do you want it to be smaller? Weaker, softer, higher? Do you want me to shut up? (…) If I cover myself more, if I undress, who decides who I am? Is my value based only on your perception? I am not responsible for your opinion of me. ” Wow. Thanks Billie !

ME AND DAD RADIO, THE RADIO PODCAST WITH THE FATHER

Billie Eilish – me & dad radio

Listen today at 12 pm PT on @applemusic @ beats1: https://t.co/xSnC1qneV9 pic.twitter.com/R1ixAbILEo – billie eilish (@billieeilish) May 22, 2020

How cute are Billie Eilish and her father in this photo from many years ago? Do you think it was he who passed on her passion for music. They revealed it in Me and dad radio , the radio podcast conducted by the father-daughter couple broadcast on these weeks on Apple Music . What are we talking about in this broadcast? Of songs, of course. His favorites, those of her childhood. And then of the artists who inspired both. Many curtains. Did you know that Billie Eilish , to define his vocal timbre and his particular way of singing, referred to Nicki Minaj ? “Everyone knows she's the queen of different voices”:

. @ BillieEilish recently revealed she's been inspired by @NickiMinaj for the way she does 'different voices and changes it up': “Everybody knows Nicki Minaj is like, queen of doing different voices.” pic.twitter.com/kHIwYZjEfC – Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) May 24, 2020

Would you ever have said that he was an Arianator? Of course. Between divas we always support ourselves in an episode of Me and dad , he showed all his esteem towards Ariana Grande singing out loud Break Free .

. @ BillieEilish raves about @ArianaGrande during her @AppleMusic ‘me & dad radio’ show: “This is, like, what pop should be like. This is like classic, what I like about pop … She's really, like, the most talented f king b ch out there. ” pic.twitter.com/35Stpn4c6l – Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) May 10, 2020

NEW ALBUM COMING SOON

We said it, the creative flair of Billie Eilish did not stop by the health emergency. Indeed, the lockdown proved to be the perfect opportunity to holed up in the studio with his brother Finneas . That a new album is coming? It seems so.

After a first period without inspiration, to the microphones of Apple Music the singer of Bad Guy has revealed that, after the end of this forced isolation, we will have to expect a lot of news. “I don't know why, but at the beginning I really didn't want to think about it. It was the classic quarantine thing, but I wasn't interested in music. I just couldn't. ” Then, suddenly, there is the stroke of genius. «We locked ourselves in the basement of Finneas , which is practically our studio. We have written an entire song, which is quite rare for us, it never succeeds on the first try. ” We don't know how it will be, but for sure, a hit is to be expected: “I like it very much and it was exactly what I needed to say when we composed it.” Ok, we can't wait to hear it.