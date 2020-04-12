billy-costacurta-and-martina-colombari,-25-years-of-(im)-perfect-love:-«thanks-for-every-smile»

«Thank you Martina for this smile that, for almost 25 years, you have given me every morning». Billy Costacurta chose an out of focus selfie to tell how much Martina Colombari changed his life. “Thanks,” he wrote, because “your smile makes my days more peaceful.” The former Miss Italy, who on her Instagram profile shared the photo of the man married in 2004 , commented on the extemporaneous declaration of Costacurta with hearts of different colors. He kept the words to himself, to celebrate one of the longest-lasting loves of the Italian show in silence.

Billy Costacurta and Martina Colombari exchanged the first kiss in 1996, the 19 March. Since then, nothing has separated them anymore. The footballer and the former beauty queen got married on 16 June 2004, a few months before to give birth Achilles , their only child. Over the years, photos followed, short declarations of love, difficult moments followed which, however, never crossed the walls of the house. The Costacurta, reserved like few others in the Italian jet set, lived with reserve the ups and downs of married life.

«There have been difficult moments. Life for two is complicated because you have to swallow many bitter bites and you have to make many things go well “, told on RaiUno, a guest of Caterina Balivo. «It is also from mistakes that one builds, that one learns. Mistakes are signals to start again, “he explained, telling a love made of differences and shared values. “The thing that weighs most on me sometimes is that we are very different.” Exuberant one, taciturn the other. “But Billy wins me over every day. The Little Prince was nicknamed for his courteous, gallant ways and for his values, the real ones, those that count and those on which a family can be built “.

