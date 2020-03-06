billy-porter-is-the-fairy-godmother-who-would-serve-all-of-us-cinderella

Don't tell me it's never happened to you, I don't believe it. To be a little sad because sentimentally there is the desert, because you feel you don't understand your parents, because you are without money and therefore you are walled up at home eating pasta with tuna. Now imagine that magically someone appears in your room who with his advice can change your life. And be honest: would you prefer it to be a sixty year old lady dressed in a blue tunic with a bow under her chin or Billy Porter in all its splendor?

Oh yes folks, the protagonist of Pose (if you haven't seen it yet you know what to do in this quarantine weekend) will be the fairy godmother in the new Cinderella with Camila Cabelo , and in an interview she told a little more about her character. Which will obviously be genderless.

“Magic has no gender,” he said. And sincerely the time has come to update the classics making them contemporary, so that children, and not only them, can reflect on them.

Cartoons are not gender oriented, they are stories that should speak to everyone's heart

And Cinderella is no longer a young woman who finds marriage the solution to her troubles, she is a person not understood by the family, a teenager who feels lonely, someone who suffers and who cannot find the life of 'Exit.

Today's Cinderella has no gender or sexual identity. And let's face it, even if it were aimed at heterosexual girls, it would no longer be the same because the women stopped from a piece of dreaming that a prince would marry them to save them from a miserable life: they understood that they have the power to change their life with their own abilities. It is no coincidence that the behavior patterns of today's girls are the protagonists of the new classics, such as Elsa by Frozen , which suffers, makes mistakes, rebels, and in the end understands and evolves. Just like it happens in real life.

We still don't know what Camila Cabelo's Cinderella will look like, but the character of Billy Porter's godmother, who will be called The Fab G. (that is, I repeat: by whom we would like sentimental advice and a makeover of our wardrobe, from our grandmother or someone with such a name?) perfectly represents this process of adaptation of the classics to the reality of our days.

“The kids are ready,” said Billy. “It is adults who need time”.

Fortunately, however, they are slowly getting there.