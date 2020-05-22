biodiversity-guide:-everything-you-need-to-know-to-protect-it-(even-on-your-balcony)

The term is an abbreviation of the expression “biological diversity” and indicates the variety of animal and plant life forms present on our planet. An extraordinary wealth of plants, animals, microorganisms and fungi that live in harmony in ecosystems guaranteeing food, water, shelter and medicines necessary for our survival . This biological balance has stabilized in three and a half billion years of evolution, but a few decades have been enough to alter it with pollution, deforestation, soil consumption and climate change . The result? The decrease of about a third of the living forms present on our planet. A damage that affects everyone, because when a species becomes extinct, together with its natural habitat, everyone loses a brick of their common home which is the planet.

The numbers of the variety of the Earth

But how biologically rich is the Earth? Only by doing the accounts in our planet pocket can we understand the value of the treasure that we have before our eyes. It is estimated, in fact, that so far there are about one million and seven hundred thousand known species , but many more would be those still unknown.

Among those known, WWF writes in its biodiversity report, the animal species are approximately 1. 318. 000 (of which 1. 265. 000 invertebrates and 52. 500 vertebrates), 270. 000 plant species, 72. 000 the mushroom species and 10. 000 those of bacteria. Practically a biological inventory of wonders that is expressed in colors, verses, smells and flavors within incredible scenarios. A journey that ranges from rain forests to arid environments, from glaciers to deserts, passing through grasslands and oceans . Each with its different and precious life forms.

In short, on the wings of biodiversity we fly from the most remote spaces to the meadows below the house, where, however, one million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction . Starting with pollinating insects , which perform a vital function for everyone. Suffice it to say that almost 80% of the plants that supply food depend on the pollination of bees, wasps, butterflies, birds, bats and other vertebrates . Yet we are killing these necessary living beings with pesticides and habitat consumption.

Threats and risks for all

That they are bees decimated by the indiscriminate use of chemicals. Or orangutans killed by deforestation to make way for crops, the villainous hand of man has changed about the 75% of the terrestrial environment and about 66% of the aquatic one. I n practice, half of the habitable surface of the planet has been altered through agriculture . And the intervention on wetlands, forests and other ecosystems, from 1970 to today has produced a decrease in the 60% of the world's vertebrates .

What the rulers can do

To repair the invaluable damage of this “ecocide”, and put a patch on the serious environmental crisis underway, measures are being adopted which often remain, however, only on paper. The European Commission just this week declared its commitment to present in 2021 binding targets for the restoration of the nature of the EU . Among these is the desire to define a ban on the placing of products associated with global deforestation in European markets . Furthermore, the «European Biodiversity Strategy 2030» has as its purpose the protection of the 30% of the sea and land area of ​​the old continent within ten years. A concrete target since 20 billions per year to protect biodiversity, curb climate change and create a green economy.

What can we do

If the greatest hopes of reversing the destructive course lie in the decisions of the grown-ups, we too in our small way can do something. Drops in the sea, someone will say. But the sea is still made of drops, others will say. So, to protect biodiversity you can start from your own terrace or from the city garden . Here's how to do with the eco-advice of WWF Italy, which on 24 will celebrate the Day of the Oasis (real principals of biodiversity in our country) with a social marathon full of guests and talks.

What to do on your garden and also on the balcony

1. Create a B&B for wild animals. From artificial nests for birds to bat boxes for bats, to burrows for moles or small houses for insects: indulge in creating shelters for wild animals that frequent the green space closest to you.

2. Create a small pond. To attract frogs, dragonflies and other freshwater invertebrates, even a miniature aquatic habitat in the space of one square meter is enough.

3. Renounce chemical compounds. Avoid synthetic fertilizers and favor plants suitable for the place where you live, which will therefore have less need for pesticides.

4. Choose the right plants. If you want to attract cardellini , verzellini , finches and verdoni you can choose the dandelion, the plantain and the thistle. I blackbirds and thrushes appreciate laurel, hawthorn and blackthorn, and the blackcap loves elderberry . A wedding invitation for butterflies and pollinating insects are then lavender, rosemary, oregano, thyme, marjoram and mint. While creepers could delight geckos and lizards.

5. Collect the hair of your dog or cat. After brushing your pet you can collect the hair in a container to be left open on the terrace or lay in a corner of the garden. The birds that are building the nest will find the ideal material to protect and warm their young.

6. Limit the lighting outside. Artificial lights disturb nocturnal animal species, so excess should be avoided.