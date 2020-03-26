Biopesticides Market Strategic Analysis To Understand The Competitive Outlook

Advanced report on “Biopesticides Market” added by Coherent Market Insights, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Biopesticides Market: Valent BioSciences Corporation, Certis (US), Marrone Bio Innovations, Bioworks, FMC Corporation, Stockton Group, UPL, Bayer CropScience, BASF, Syngenta, Isagro, and Koppert.



Considerable pressure on farmers to reduce or eliminate the use of pesticides in crop production systems, owing to the effects of pesticide residues on human health and on the environment is a major factor boosting growth of the market. Moreover, several government organizations are focused on development of ‘safer pesticides’ such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The current EPA policy is to facilitate the testing and registration of pesticides which have ‘reduced risks’. Such initiatives may have significant Impact on market size over the forecast period.

However, biopesticides have high specificity, which means that certain biopesticides may only be effective on certain pests. This in turn may require use of multiple products, which may not be commercially viable. Moreover, biopesticides are often slow in action against pest, which may not be appropriate in case of a pest outbreak on a crop. The possibility of a target pest/disease developing resistance or tolerance is low can also adversely affect the market size. However, adoption of an anti-resistance strategy may help in mitigating the issue.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)



Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

