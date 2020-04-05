blue-light-from-devices:-effects-on-the-skin-and-how-to-protect-yourself-in-the-time-of-covid-19

We would hardly be able to do without it. Their presence in our lives has now become fundamental, even more so in a period like this, where, forced isolation pushes us even more to rely on the so-called devices , necessary tools to work, connect to the world, keep in touch, get informed .

All nice (or almost), if it weren't for the downside called blue light . That is, that beam of light which, if emanated from digital screens, in the long run can have little positive effects, especially on our skin.

What are they and how to protect themselves We talked about it with Dr. Corinna Rigoni, dermatologist and DDI president (Women Dermatologists Italy) .

“First of all, a distinction must be made between the blue light used by dermatologists for diagnoses and the blue light intended as a source of digital pollution”.

BLUE LIGHT “FRIEND”

«In the first case, we refer to the Wood lamp, used since the 1930s for dermatological visits. An instrument that, thanks to its more or less intense fluorescence, offers an image of the skin and the possibility of highlighting mycosis, vitiligo, or hyper pigmentations. In short, a friendly light for the dermatologist and his diagnoses “.

BLUE LIGHT “ENEMY”

«Another argument applies to the blue light intended as a beam of light emanating from the digital screens of smartphones, computers, tablets. By nature, blue light is a component of solar radiation, but it has a longer wavelength than UV rays and therefore it reaches us with a weaker intensity. If instead it is produced by the devices it has greater energy, negatively affecting both the skin and the metabolic functions “.

THE HARMFUL EFFECTS OF «DIGITAL AGEING»

“The Americans talk about Digital Aging in this regard, indicating with this definition that complex of problems caused by the emission of blue light and due to a hyper-connected lifestyle. That is: oxidative stress, slowing down of cell generation, more opaque and aged skin, accentuated formation of free radicals, visual fatigue and compromised periocular spectrum, behavior and sleep disturbances . Just think that a recent study has shown that 75% of teenagers, among the most connected, do not sleep as much as they should, while the figure rises to 90% in Asian countries “.

EFFECTS ON THE SKIN

“If the exposure is intense and prolonged the skin may suffer in the long run and manifest a dull and opaque appearance, dehydration and more pronounced periocular wrinkles . But not only. In some cases, screening dermatitis can be created for the most sensitive skin, or caused by high stress on the skin while working, or papulo-vesicular lesions on the hands due to continuous typing “.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

“Given the huge presence of devices in our lives and the effects that this can cause, in recent years cosmetic companies have equipped themselves to offer ad hoc products with a strong anti-oxidant power. A valuable aid to counteract the alterations of the skin barrier. Yes, therefore, to products formulated with vitamins, extracts, resveratrol, hyaluronic acid to be included in your beauty routine. If you find yourself working all day in front of the computer, it would be advisable to take small breaks at least every two hours “.

SOLAR PROTECTION FACTOR: YES OR NO?

“The sun protection factor does not help much because we are in the presence of another type of wave, but applying creams with an anti-oxidant action can help. However, care should be taken if we find ourselves working all day at the computer with the desk near a light source such as a window. UVA rays also pass through the glass. In that case, a sun protection factor might be recommended. “

