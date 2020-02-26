blumarine-wears-tempo

After the success of the limited editions created with Moschino and Diesel, the famous handkerchief brand launches for the third year in a row the project in tandem with a prestigious Italian fashion brand, giving life to # BlumarineXTempo : a collection of four exclusive boxes – available in the square version of 60 pieces and rectangular from 80 – with a chic and original look, which can be purchased in a selected network of large-scale retail outlets.

Floral Fantasy for those with a sweet and romantic soul; sensual and colorful Lace for those who love to dare even in the smallest details; reason Animalier ideal for those who want to break the rules; and, finally, the iconic pattern of watercolor roses in pastel shades, timeless emblem of the maison . The four exclusive graphics transform the boxes into real cult objects, all to be collected , to make the spaces of your home or your work environment more glam.

The limited edition boxes are beautiful, but also good: BlumarineXTempo has the purpose of financially supporting UNICEF Italia within the project Innovation Lab : a network of spaces between Kosovo and Lebanon in which to organize workshops, training courses and events that allow students to discover their potential, but also to network with peers and adults who share the same passions and projects and to develop their digital and entrepreneurial skills.