bobo-vieri,-life-as-an-«influencer»-(with-costanza-caracciolo-and-his-daughters)

« Newscast from Formentera ». So, in the summer 2016, Christian Vieri opened his videos from the beaches of the Balearics : often with a helmet on his head, in front of uncertain operators on the key rec / stop (« press the red! »), Listed his successes newspapers in footvolley, which is similar to beach volleyball only that the ball cannot be hit by hands and arms: «Today I won three watermelons, two melons and fifteen ice creams “.

A spontaneity that on Instagram immediately made strike : Bobo, former icon of the category « bomber », began to tell his daily experiences with authenticity. Quick talk and contagious laughter , followers have grown rapidly (today 2.4 million ), thanks also to the funny clips organized with historical teammates, for example Fan or Seedorf , in known locations in the center of Milan .

But what might have seemed one show addressed almost exclusively to football fans , it soon turned into something else. Yes, because the overwhelming sympathy of Vieri borders on the sports field and also catch those who have never kicked the ball. He who was a champion from beyond 200 goal in his career, he seems to have found the key to juggle on social media as he did in the penalty area .

Of course, from those «TG da Formentera» many things have changed in his life, especially at a family level : in 2017, in fact, he knows the showgirl Costanza Caracciolo , with whom in November 2018 has the first daughter, Stella . Marriage follows, in 2019, with a very secret ceremony at Villa Litta , and the arrival of the second child, Isabel , last month. « Family time », he began to write on his profile.

Where he alternates between dedications of love, photos with daughters, extravagant selfies and football amarcord. A mix that in recent weeks, also thanks to home isolation forced for the coronavirus , has also been enriched with Instagram live with sports and entertainment personalities. Curtains and gags that attract thousands of spectators thanks to magical ingredient that has always used the Bobo « influencer . “

To remain himself .

