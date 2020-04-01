bonus-from-600-euros,-the-questions-start

From today it is possible to submit the application to receive the bonus from 600 euro, introduced by the decree Cura Italia , for self-employed workers. The access to the site of the INPS, however, as early as yesterday evening is very difficult , if not impossible, probably due to the large number of connection attempts. Pasquale Tridico, president of the social security institution, confirms this by speaking to Ansa: “From one in the morning to 8. 30 about, we have received 300 thousand regular questions. Now we are receiving 100 questions per second . Something never seen on the INPS systems they are holding, although blockages are inevitable with these numbers. ” But there is no need to rush, there is no click day: “There is no hurry. The questions can be asked for the whole period of the crisis , also because the government is launching a new provision both to refinance current measures and for others “.

Who can ask for the bonus

The allowance of 600 euros can be requested by self-employed workers: traders, artisans and direct farmers, freelancers not enrolled in compulsory pension funds, coordinated and continuous collaborators, seasonal workers and show business workers. According to estimates, these are approximately 5 million people (3.6 million craftsmen and traders , 340 thousand matches VAT and co.co.co, 500 thousand professionals without cash, 660 thousand agricultural workers, 170 thousand seasonal tourism and 80 thousand workers of the show). This allowance is not cumulative and is incompatible with the pension, with the citizenship income and with the ordinary disability allowance. On the other hand, it can be combined with Naspi for show business workers and seasonal workers, as well as with cash payments deriving from job grants, internships and traineeships.

How the question is presented

It must be presented through the INPS website by accessing through the Spid or the simplified Pin that can be requested for this purpose, with an accelerated procedure to obtain the access code. Or you can go through the contact center: the toll-free number from the landline (free) is 803 164 06, while from the mobile network (for a fee) 164164. Or, again, it is possible to resort to patronage.

The babysitter voucher

In addition to the € 600 allowance for self-employed workers, you can also apply for leave now extraordinary parental for 15 days (with salary at 50%) and the one to get the voucher from 600 euro (1. 000 for healthcare personnel and police forces) to pay for babysitters.

