boss-cutolo-remains-in-prison:-«can-be-treated-in-a-cell»

Raffaele Cutolo remains in prison, at 41 bis. The Reggio Emilia surveillance magistrate, Cristina Ferrari, rejected the request of the lawyers of the founder of Nuova Camorra Organicata, who asked that, after 42 years of prison on the basis of several final life sentences, Cutolo could benefit from the “provisional application of home detention . “

According to the judge, the boss, who is 78 years old, does not have a serious illness such as to be able to formulate a poor prognosis quoad vitam “.

“The extensive documentation acquired proves a detention situation respectful of personal dignity “, reads the ordinance . And “the patient can count on the presence and constant monitoring of health workers, as well as on the occurrence of any sudden aggravation (as happened on 19 February, when Cutolo was hospitalized, where he remained until March 9), on the territorial health structures with external hospitalization “. On 6 and 7 May, the order reads, Cutolo “was provided with a bed with sides and an anti-decubitus mattress”. The magistrate also adds that Cutolo refuses both exams and assessments, «helping to create a situation of suffering or greater self-produced risk “, And this aspect also” justifies the rejection of the application for deferment under penalty “.

As for the risk of contracting Covid, the pathologies affecting the boss are not considered “at additional risk”: the 41 bis allows Cutolo «to enjoy single room , equipped with the necessary medical devices ». On the other hand, the godfather “for years has renounced social moments , thus effectively reducing further interpersonal contacts and the ways of contagion “.

Cutolo's lawyer, Gaetano Aufiero, commented, speaking to Agi : “Those who are politicians, journalists, magistrates and right-minded people, who have been scandalized by some release, will be happy. I do not join the chorus of those who criticize the magistrates when they issue measures that I do not agree with, but I note that Cutolo has no other destiny than to die in prison . The decisions of a magistrate are always respected, especially when they are not shared ». The defense is ready, however, to make an opposition: “I don't expect anything,” added the lawyer, “after many controversies over some releases, when each trial is a story in itself, all the more so for Raffaele Cutolo”.

