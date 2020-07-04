botswana,-the-mystery-of-the-dead-elephants.-what-happened?

At least 350 the elephants found dead in recent months in Northern Botswana, in the Okavango delta region. the data are from the non-governmental organization Elephans without borders , Elephants without borders, and are confirmed in part by the director of the country's national parks, Cyril Taolo . What these elephants died of and why there have been so many deaths in such a short period of time are questions that have not yet been answered. The hypotheses are the most varied.

“Anthrax has been excluded. We don't even think about poachers since the animals were found intact, “says Cyril Taolo. «There are as many explanations as possible. It may be a pathogen, there are also those who have evoked the coronavirus , but they are hypotheses to be taken with a lot of caution, ”adds Jessica Nibelle, a spokeswoman for WWF Belgium. Also excluded the use of baits that would also attract other animals.

Samples were taken from the corpses of some elephants and sent to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Canada for analysis. According to Michael Chase director of the NGO Elephans without borders the 70% of the deaths date back to at least a month ago, only the 30% of the deaths are more recent. Some elephants, still alive, have been found to be very weak, lethargic and disoriented. This mysterious disease seems to affect male and female specimens of all ages . “We saw an elephant spinning in circles, unable to take a direction despite the directions and encouragement of the rest of the group.” Among the hypotheses put forward, also on the basis of this information, that of a disease, perhaps neurological, of unknown origin.

In Botswana there are about 130 thousand elephants in freedom. “This is an unprecedented phenomenon, we had never seen such a death not linked to drought,” said Niail McCann of the National Park Rescue organization. The African elephant is one of the animals at greatest risk of extinction. Thousands of ivory are killed every year 35. There remain 350 thousand.

READ ALSO

The most beautiful nature in the world via webcam

READ ALSO

Women who save animals: 6 stories full of courage

READ ALSO

Wildlife Photographer: the most beautiful naturalistic images in the world in Milan

READ ALSO

Guide to biodiversity: everything you need to know to protect it (even on your balcony)

READ ALSO

Coronavirus: gorillas at risk of infection