brad-pitt-in-the-parody-of-dr.-fauci-on-saturday-night-live

Dr. Anthony Fauci , director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the USA is one of the most listened immunologists in America, and is present alongside Trump during the daily updates from the White House on the new coronavirus epidemic, always managing to catch everyone's attention.

Jokingly, the expert a few days ago had made it known that if someone had to imitate him during the program Saturday Night Live on NBC would have been glad that he had been Brad Pitt . And here it is served. The actor immediately made a perfect parody of the scientist from home trying to offer plausible explanations of Trump's vision of the coronavirus emergency, including the sarcastic joke about bleach to be injected as an anti-covid remedy – 19.

Result? A hilarious sketch that begins with: “First of all I would like to thank all the older women of America who sent me their support and sometimes even explicit emails”.

The video is edited with clips of Trump's actual interventions, such as the one in which he says the coronavirus vaccine will arrive “relatively soon”. And Pitt imitating Fauci defines the adverb rather … misleading.

“Regarding the whole history of the world? Sure, the vaccine will then come very quickly. ” But then Brad adds to explain the temporal dimension of that “relatively early”.

«As if you said to a friend” I will be with you rather soon “and then you would show up a year and a half later. You would find your friend quite angry. “

The comic sketch ends with Brad Pitt who she takes off her wig and thanks Dr. Fauci for her calmness and clarity, and all the medical staff who work tirelessly in this emergency.