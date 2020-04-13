Brake System Market Estimated to Reach USD 29,980 Million By 2026

The global brake system market in 2019 was approximately USD 21,265 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 29,980 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the brake system market is more than 5% from 2020 to 2026.

The brake is a mechanical system that controls the motion of a moving vehicle or an automobile. In terms of automobile application, brakes are the arrangement of various components and linkages in such a manner that converts the kinetic energy of the wheels into heat energy and helps in de-accelerating the wheels. The state of energy change is due to the friction produced between the brake shoes and the moving disc or drum of the system. The braking system is mandated for an automobile owing to several reasons that include controlling the vehicle from damage due to bad road conditions, precaution from an accident, helps in stable parking, and in stopping a vehicle. Additionally, a large number of advantages of a braking system coupled with changing requirements have triggered the research activities. Several market players have developed advanced braking technology that provides a high level of safety in vehicles. Further, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) has become a common feature for modern vehicles as it prevents from a skid while braking.

Growing demand for vehicle safety technologies such as an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability program (ESP), traction control system (TCS), and regenerative braking triggers manufacturers to integrate these technologies with high-end brake force distribution systems. Consumer reliance on such systems is playing a major role in driving the brake systems market. Rising disposable income improves consumers’ potential and has increased demand for light-duty vehicles over the past few years to suit life standards. As a result, there is an increase in vehicle production which demands brake systems. Certain factors are positively impacting the brake system market globally. However, improving the life of brake resistance products to influence the demand for replacement systems are hampering the growth and furthermore, the existence of replicas of brake systems in the aftermarket industry is affecting the growth of the brake system market.

The global brake system market is segmented on the basis of product and vehicle types. On the basis of the product, the market is classified into two drum brake and disc brake. Further, on the basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The disc brake segment holds the largest revenue market share owing to increasing demand for the disc brakes in the passenger cars along with the stringent government rules and regulations in improving vehicle safety. Passenger vehicles segment dominate the global brake system, mainly due to the growing demand for passenger vehicles in developing countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asia.

The global brake system market is segregated into regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share globally. The automotive manufacturers in this region support high-cost reduction, due to the abundance of low-cost manpower and raw material. Furthermore, the region comprises countries, such as China, and India, increasing their production of the vehicle continuously in recent years. In addition, the five regions which are majorly considered are further analyzed into the major countries from the regions respectively. Major countries analyzed in this research report are the U.S., Canada, UK, Mexico, Germany, China, France, Japan, India, South Korea, Argentina, and Brazil among others.

Some of the major players analyzed and profiled in the market study are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd., Brembo, Continental AG, Akebono Brake Industry, Knorr-Bremse, Chassis Brakes International, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd, APG Performance Brakes, Haldex, Dongying XinYi Auto parts Co. LTD, BeijingWest Industries, and Wabco among others.

This report segments the brake system market as follows:

Global Brake System Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Drum Brake

Disc Brake

Global Brake System Market: By Vehicle Type Segment Analysis

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Brake System Market: By Channel Segment Analysis

Direct Sales

Distributor

Global Brake System Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle-East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle-East Africa



