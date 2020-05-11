brazilian-monkeys-conquering-alto-da-boa-vista

In Rio de Janeiro, in the absence of tourists, the monkeys enjoy the magnificent views of the Alto da Boa Vista, the panoramic point overlooking the desolate Brazilian metropolis on lockdown days

Alto da Boa Vista is a neighborhood in the Northern Zone of Rio de Janeiro famous for its view on the Brazilian metropolis. From this privileged place not only you can enjoy a breathtaking view that embraces most of the city, but also the Christ the Redeemer which dominates the area appears majestic on the slopes of Corcovado .

A very popular tourist destination, which in these weeks of restrictions due to the lockdown has seen a significant decrease in the flow of customers, allowing to the many monkeys who inhabit the forests to take possession of these places, as you can see from the photos collected in our gallery. Once again, out of any rhetoric, there is an advancement of the animal world in the spaces left free by man in these strange months of retreat for the containment of the virus.