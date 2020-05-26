brian-may:-“i-had-a-heart-attack-and-touched-death”

It was the 1974 when the Queen , on their third album in the studio, took flight thanks to «Sheer Heart Attack» : «I have always worried that that title could upset the people who had actually had heart attacks », the historian writes on Instagram guitarist of the group, Brian May . “Now I am also part of that club “. Well yes, in recent days the British musician was suffered from a heart attack .

He tells it himself, after having metabolized fear and be back on your feet. «I really arrived near death », he says in a social video and then explains better on his site. “The bizarre thing is that I was treating a much more painful problem : due to an accident during the gardening , I had muscle trouble at the buttock . But the pain was too strong, so I did another magnetic resonance imaging . “

Which brought up the real problem : «I suffered from a compression of the sciatic nerve , it was as if someone had put a screwdriver in my back , never heard nothing of the sort. ” Coincidence wants that just during that injury , he started to warn another type of malaise : «I had a severe chest pain for approximately 40 minutes, of the thick . So the doctor took me to the hospital for other tests “.

This time the diagnosis was much uglier: three occluded arteries and emergency operation. «Someone told me it was better to put three bypasses, but I have preferred for coronary stents, an option less invasive », says Brian again, class 1947 . «It could have been child's play if I hadn't had the more pain to complicate the situation. They had to fall asleep otherwise I writhed too much and I tore the pipes “.

May closes with a general reflection on the importance of controls, also for those who – due to the lack of symptoms – does not believe he needs it. «I thought I was a healthy guy , with a good heart rhythm and the right blood pressure. I keep in shape riding a bike and follow a diet with low fat. This means that everyone, starting from 60 years, we should have an angiogram to understand if we are really at risk “.

«Anyway, I am not dead », He concludes And music fans can breathe a sigh of relief .

