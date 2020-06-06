britney-spears-and-the-fringe-that-makes-her-feel-protected

Straight, ultra full, slightly longer than expected, flow unkempt: they are the fringes “hello” from the scissor bits of lockdwon . The same that now, despite the open salons, we no longer want to change because they represent a sure detail of our look, something on which we can rely given the pandemic times that are far from certain.

It happened, for example, to the singer Britney Spears who celebrated the return of his blonde bang with an entire post on Instagram: «I know I need the bangs. I stopped having it in third grade and I remember it as if it were yesterday … it was such an important thing to show my forehead … only the cute girls from the south could do it, and I've never felt pretty enough to do it, “she says.” People choose different ways to protect themselves. When I adjust my fringe I feel protected … almost as if I were in third grade again . “

Like the pop star, the top Bella Hadid, the mythological director of the USA Vogue Anna Wintour and the actress Daisy Jessica Edgar-Jones (see her profile @ marriannesbangs ) are part of the club “ Don't change your bangs “ . Rachael Gibson , hair historian, interviewed by The Guardian , describes this phenomenon as Fringe Index, explaining how the fringe, given the need to wear the mask, it will become the beauty accessory most requested by women in the pandemic. A sort of anti-depressant hair, so to speak. Just as it had happened in the past to red lipstick.

This trend of “fringe-refuge” also confirms Marina Marcuccetti, owner of the Cotril Salons of Forte dei Marmi “The fringe, especially in the case of shy or fearful people to show themselves to others, is able to give a sense of protection to the wearer, as if it were a barrier behind which to feel safe. Whoever has the fringe knows well that, over time, it becomes part of the own personality, wineskin to help hide small “defects” such as a too high forehead or the first wrinkles “.

A small (large) detail of a hairlook, therefore, to be safeguarded and able to model with great care: « The fringe, even in DIY, should be adjusted every 15 / 20 days and you must be sure to shorten it with the tip of the scissors without making cuts too clean, always leaving it a little longer rather than exaggerating in shortening it. Drying is also important. The air of the hairdryer must be directed from the top downwards avoiding thus obtaining that rounded effect that is very bad for almost everyone. To tame unwanted movements and undulations and have a precise fringe you can focus on a keratin or moisturizing treatment and with the right styling products you can give the desired texture », concludes the hairstylist.

