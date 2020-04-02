brooklyn-beckham,-quarantine-kisses-with-nicola-peltz

Love quarantine for Brooklyn Beckham . The eldest son of David and Victoria , in fact, is spending the home isolation in the wonderful apartment in New York of the new girlfriend, the actress Nicola Peltz, daughter of the billionaire Nelson Peltz. Between a haircut and delicious dishes, the harmony between the two is growing day after day , as shown by the photos posted by both on the social media.

«My other half», he writes on his Instagram page the young Brooklyn, alongside a tender image in which – at a restaurant table – kisses his girlfriend . “I love you too,” Nicola replies promptly. That the last week had instead published a sweet couple photo, after having colored each other the face with strange tricks: «Let's be creatives during our time at home “.

According to reconstructions of the tabloids, Brooklyn and Nicola started dating last autumn , between September and October: the relationship is grown quickly, so much so that already at New Year's Eve the American star revealed the new love story with a sensual post. Followed closely by the aspiring photographer , who sealed the “pact of love »With a red heart that convinced even the most skeptical.

«Brooklyn and Nicola are together », they have made newspapers around the world official. And the photos never stopped, also passing through the sumptuous birthday of him, which he made on March 4 21 years: «a pharaonic party from beyond 100 thousand euros », revealed the British press. Also reporting that parents David and Victoria, on the occasion, confirmed the good feelings to Nicola.

In short, everything seems to go for the towards the right . And the two seem so in love that there are already those who talk about wedding in sight. A little premature? For now, even Brooklyn and Nicola cannot leave the house.

