bruce-willis-and-demi-moore,-together-in-quarantine:-in-pajamas-with-their-daughters

The coronavirus quarantine brought together ex-spouses Bruce Willis, 65 years and Demi Moore, under the same roof, 57 . With three daughters Tallulah , 26, Scout , 28, and Rumer , 31. And now the third daughter has posted on her Instagram profile a funny photo in which the parents, wearing the same white and green striped pajamas also sported by the other members of the family (including the dog), they embrace each other smiling. Behind them are Scouts and the director Dillon Buss, Tallulah's boyfriend.

It is not strange that Willis decided to spend the quarantine with his ex-wife and their three daughters.

Since in 2000 they divorced after twelve years of marriage , Bruce and Demi, very envied couple Golden Hollywood in the nineties, have always remained friends and have continued to hang out. Also for the sake of the three daughters: «We managed to move the heart of our relationship, to transform it into something that gave our girls an environment full of love , with the presence and support from both parents, “explained the actress. They managed so well that they participated in each other's new wedding : Demi with Ashton Kutcher in 2005 (they divorced in 2013) and Bruce with Emma Heming in 2009.

Not only that: in March of last year Demi was present at the ceremony with which Bruce and Emma, ​​parents of two girls (Mabel Ray, 8 years old, and Evelyn Penn, 5) renewed their vows Wedding . While Bruce and Emma, ​​last September, helped Demi in launching her memoir Inside Out .

READ ALSO

Ilaria D’Amico and Gigi Buffon, quarantine in an extended family

READ ALSO

Prince Charles and Camilla, together again after isolation (and in view of the anniversary)

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, who hasn't seen Mum Doria Ragland yet since she's in Los Angeles