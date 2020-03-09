business-lessons:-here-are-6-films-that-can-teach-us-something

It is a fact: some scenes of the films remain etched in our mind and help us to metabolize even very complex concepts in a simpler way and, in other cases, we perceive them as a source of inspiration for improve our personal growth.

According to research conducted by scholars from New York University , the films would be able to generate an emotional impact capable of optimizing learning and allow us to better interpret and assimilate the messages they want to send us: not surprisingly, it is frequent to watch short films or film scenes during workshops and training meetings.

“Some films, in fact, represent important lessons in life, but above all in business,” says Virginio De Maio , cinema expert applied to teaching and founder of the portals ilcinemainsegna. i t is trainingwithmovies. c or m , «In the educational field, films can help to transform one's approach and make it more effective. The scenes of the films, in fact, serve to emotionally involve the public, making them more in tune with their message ». In fact, De Maio himself suggests some cinematographic masterpieces capable of sowing notions relevant to our business.

This is the case of the famous film The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese based on the true story of the American broker Jordan Belford or of The Walk which tells of the French tightrope walker Philippe Petit and his insane enterprise of the 1974 in which he crossed the distance between the Twin Towers walking on a wire: according to the expert, the feature film would help managers understand what to do, how and when to act, going from the idea to the realization of complex projects by aggregating resources around their dreams.

So what better way to get inspired by a movie? Between The Founder is Steve Jobs , in the gallery there is the selection of the expert, 6 films that offer us important business lessons : good vision!

