“but-do-you-want-to-understand-it?”,-tommaso-paradiso-sings-love-as-a-meaning-of-life

Tommaso Paradiso , in the dark days of the Coronavirus , wanted to find the light, sing hope, donating all the proceeds obtained with to charity Everything will be fine. The song, recorded together with Elisa, was the ultimate manifestation of Corsican generosity on social media. But the criticisms that followed are not all positive. Of indulgence, towards Tommaso Paradiso, little was used and, every word of applause for the initiative, was accompanied by another word, less nice, on the success of the song.

Everything will be fine, the rosy hymn taken from the slogan that was most used at the time of the pandemic, did not like it as it should have been. How could he have. So, a week after the launch of that improvised song, the ex Thegiornalisti decided to come back again, with another song.

But do you want to understand it?, third single from the Roman singer, debuts on Friday 17 April, on radio and on digital platforms. A true connection with the Coronavirus, the song does not have it. But do you want to understand it? , written together with Dardust, was started well before the quarantine, when it was still circulating and hugging. When it was given to fall in love and cry then the absence of the loved one, sing it and invoke it, in a song that has a prophetic.

But do you want to understand it?, followed by Our years and Don't be afraid , tells how much the absence of a loved one can deprive life of meaning . And it seems a bit to have contemplated it, the existence of the Coronavirus, an evil that keeps us away and, in the distance, rediscovers the power of good.

The song, already available in pre-save on Spotify, is part of the disc that Tommaso Paradiso is building, the first soloist. In the second half of the 2019, the singer left his band and started a new complex path between music and art. Together with the album, Paradiso is working on a film , now stuck in the limbo which Coronavirus forced any unnecessary activity.

