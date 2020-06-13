but-how-do-we-stop-hugging-each-other?

We hug each other to greet each other. We hug each other to make you feel that we are there. We hug each other to transmit energy. Because the embrace is the fullest gesture of humanity that we have . And now, the coronavirus has taken it away. As if you could, from one day to the next, think you could do without it. As if it were natural to stop rushing towards the other, at any age.

«Children always embrace each other because they are primordial. Like the embrace », he tells me on the phone Valerio Berruti , langhetto artist, creator and author of the series of drawings The strongest embrace, which today it has become a flipbook and was born as a fundraiser, immediately viral, in support of the Fondazione Nuovo Ospedale Alba-Bra Onlus for the new Covid – 19 Hospital of Verduno.

For each donation above 300 euro, Berruti has sent a his original design, representing what we miss most today: the embrace.

«The project was born during the lockdown. I had seen that Andrea Mastrovito, an artist from Bergamo who lives in New York and whom I respect a lot, had organized a fundraiser to respond to the emergency. And I decided that I also wanted to do something. ” To decide what to do, it was enough for Valerio Berruti to look at his two children. «They embrace continuously. The thing that I missed most at that moment was the idea of ​​embracing the people I love . I am very physical, I can't stand video calls and I immediately thought that this lack of contact could become the center of everything “.

And it was the correct center because in just three days Berruti reached 778 donations (and therefore 778 drawings of which the last one sent yesterday), for a total of over 270 thousand euros. His lack of contact, his nostalgia for the embrace spoke to many people, who in the drawings created by the artist have sought the charm of this gesture. « The embrace metaphorically is a poetic image. The union surprised me , the embrace of people to me and the initiative, which thanks to social media has become viral “.

With the funds left over after the opening of the hospital, Berruti had a outpatient clinic polydiagnostic «who is currently performing swabs at home and when the coronavirus emergency is over will assist the weakest people directly at home. A service that did not exist in southern Piedmont “. In this time that wants to deny humanity, proximity, even if only drawn, is the strongest embrace.

READ ALSO

Valerio Berruti: boom of donations for the hospital of Verduno