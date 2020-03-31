but-should-the-masks-be-worn-or-not?

WHO indicates to wear them in the presence of symptoms or if there is a person who may be positive for the new coronavirus. But to date there are many asymptomatic who might be. How to regulate? A point with expert recommendations. Italy is gearing up

Masks , if and when should we wear them? If it is known to everyone that people with symptoms and health workers must wear them – and the latter have specific masks – there is instead a little uncertainty as to when these devices should be used by the general population, in particular by those who have no symptoms but find themselves having to leave for reasons of necessity. Meanwhile, a bit like the epidemic has changed and has evolved over time, even on the theme masks there has been an evolution in the perception of their usefulness (from the beginning to now), in its communication, in the use and in the production.

Masks: yes, no, when?

Uncertainty is sometimes fueled by discordant messages from the same experts, is linked to two different reasons, as explained by an international study on The Lancet. On the one hand, there has been and there is a need for preserve the reserves of masks for the health personnel, on the other hand the idea that these are not always effective to protect themselves. Here's what authorities and experts from different countries around the world say about this. The authors, including Hong Kong University and Oxford University, ask governments and national health authorities to issue recommendations for a rational use of the masks, in addition to those on the other measures preventive. Here's what we know so far, when it is appropriate to use them. But we warn you: unfortunately there is no clear and definitive answer.

Why shouldn't they be effective?

In an article on Science the epidemiologist Benjamin Cowling , which by the way is one of the authors of the cited paper of Lancet , dismantle the assumption that the masks would not be effective. Both the surgical and the more protective N 95 have in fact shown that be able to prevent numerous cases of respiratory infection among health workers . “ The idea that surgical masks are very important for healthcare professionals but would not be useful for the rest of the people would not make sense” , said the expert. And they are important precisely because, adds the epidemiologist Arnold Monto , of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor , if we knew which people are asymptomatic but positive we would have them wear the mask, very simply, “but we don't know who they are” (the mask protects who is in front, not the wearer). The problem, though, is that healthcare professionals are trained to use them (we've made a point here). However, inexperience, bad habits and some false myths could make masks more of a problem than a help, giving false security.

Isn't wearing masks a serious mistake?

Several experts are making their voices heard about the importance of using masks. He is saying this for example George Gao , head of the Chinese CDC (Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention ). In an interview with Science , the expert stated that not using masks is a serious oversight of Europe and the United States.

To the question “what mistakes are other countries making?” , in fact, replied as follows: “ The biggest mistake in Europe and the United States, in my opinion, is that people are not wearing masks. The virus is transmitted with the droplet [le goccioline di saliva ndr] and close contact. Droplets play a really relevant role – that's why you have to wear a mask, because when one speaks, there are always droplets that come out of the mouth. Many people have an asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infection. If they wore masks, they could prevent transmission of the virus via droplets containing the virus that can infect other people ”. The message is very clear: if everyone wore a mask, the chances of contagion would decrease. Because? Because the masks could prevent an infected person from infecting a healthy one.

What the authorities say

In general, the World Health Organization (WHO) in a guide explained – and the indications are still valid – that the mask alone is not effective against the virus, but becomes effective if combined with proper hand hygiene and other preventive measures. In particular, indicates WHO, it should be used if you have symptoms such as fever, cough or breathlessness. As also when you are in the presence of a person who could be positive to the new coronavirus. On the contrary, it is not recommended for people without symptoms. The same indications are reported on the website of the Ministry of Health.

However, in a situation like the present one, where the virus is circulating throughout Italy – and in most other countries – there is probably a large share of asymptomatic but virus positive people , as epidemiologists have pointed out several times. And for these people, for obvious practical reasons, it was not possible to ascertain the positivity. Also for this, Chinese experts (but not only) indicate the way of the masks together with the hand washing and to social distancing as ideal to limit the spread of the virus.

But the problem remains of a practical nature and it concerns the lack of these aids and the need to preserve health personnel. In this sense, the ministry, and in particular the extraordinary Commissioner for the Covid emergency – 19 Domenico Arcuri , has made it known that we are gearing up to meet the growing demand and that since 30 March 2020 “a first important share of Italian mask production starts”. And about will be produced thousand in a few days.

The recommendations in the various countries

Not in all countries the recommendations on the use of masks are exactly the same, although they are often very similar. The Lancet reports some. For example in the United Kingdom and Germany it is reiterated that, if masks play a central role in hospitals, there is no evidence and studies showing that they are effective even beyond out of these environments . While in the United States the Surgeon General, a spokesman for public health issues within the federal government, asked people to stop buying the masks that are needed first by health workers (the date was however 29 February). WHO and the Italian Ministry of Health have issued the same recommendations. China also has similar recommendations although it specifies that even people at very low risk can wear the surgical mask.