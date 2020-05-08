«but-the-sky-is-always-bluer»:-50-artists-of-italian-music-in-support-of-the-red-cross

There are those who are in the living room and those in the garden. Who in the street near home and who in the recording studio. Italian music is found on the notes of Rino Gaetano: to support the commitment of the Red Cross in the emergency linked to Covid – 19, 50 artists interpreted and readjusted But the sky is always bluer , one of the masterpieces of our musical history which was also the soundtrack of the Italy of the balconies, the one that does not give up and hopes for a future best. The video, which is a collage of faces and generations, of more personal and faithful interpretations in all respects to tradition, was made by the producers Dardust and Takagi & Ketra, among the most popular of the moment, and sees the participation of many voices in what has already been renamed italianallstars4life.

They are, in alphabetical order: Alessandra Amoroso, Annalisa, Arisa, Baby K, Claudio Baglioni , Benji & Faith, Loredana Bertè, Boomdabash, Carl Brave, Michele Bravi , Bugo , Luca Carboni, Simone Cristicchi, Gigi D'Alessio, Cristina D'Avena, Fred De Palma, Diodato, Dolcenera, Elodie, Emma , Fedez , Fabri Fibra, Fiorello , Francesco Gabbani, Irene Grandi, Il Volo, Izi, Paolo Jannacci, J-Ax, Emis Killa, Levante, The Social State, Fiorella Mannoia, Marracash, Marco Masini , Ermal Meta, Gianni Morandi, Fabrizio Moro, Nek, Noemi, Rita Pavone, Piero Pelù, Max Pezzali, Nuclear Tactical Penguins, Pupo, Raf, Eros Ramazzotti, Francesco Renga, Samuel, Francesco Sarcina, Saturnino, Umberto Tozzi, Ornella Vanoni and an that Alessandro Gaetano, Rino's nephew.

The charity initiative, born from an idea of ​​the music journalist Franco Zanetti, is supported by Amazon together with the associations of the recording sector (Afi, Fimi and Pmi). All the rights of the track will be donated to the Italian Red Cross: whoever wants, can give their contribution with donations from the Amazon website or from that of the Red Cross, indicating as causal «Blue Sky». In the face of uncertainty and concern for the pandemic that has plagued the whole world, music follows its role aggregator trying to defeat bitterness with a message of optimism and hope. Confident that the time of live shows and a new new “normality” is not so far away.

