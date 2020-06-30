Butyric Acid Market to show Tremendous Growth by 2026 |Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Snowco Industrial

Butyric Acid Market report is the comprehensive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of Chemical industry. It gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. The market insights covered in Butyric Acid Market report simplifies managing marketing of goods and services effectively. Various parameters covered in this research report helps businesses for better decision making. Market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously.

“Growing Demand of Processed Food Due to Fast Paced Lifestyle and Rising Meat Consumption in the Developing Countries are Leading to Growth of Global Butyric Acid Market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026”

Global Butyric Acid Market Dynamics:

Restrain:

Pungent Smell of Butyric Acid Restricts the Customers to Consume the Product Directly

Opportunity:

Low Cost Production in India And China

Challenge:

Risk Associated with Handling of Butyric Acid in a Manufacturing Facility

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Snowco Industrial, Nutrients Scientific, Aldon Corporation, Yufeng International Co., Ltd, Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd., Weifang Qiyi Chemical Co., Ltd., ELiE Health Solutions, Kemin Industries, Inc, OXEA GmbH, Perstorp Holding AB, Advanced Biotech, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Vigon International, Green Biologics Limited, Consolidated Chemical & Solvents LLC., Axxence Aromatic GmbH, Augustus Oils Ltd., Ennolys.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Butyric Acid Market By Type (Natural Butyric Acid, Synthetic Butyric Acid)

Derivatives (Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate, Others)

End-User (Animal Feed, Chemical Intermediate, Food & Flavours, Pharmaceuticals, Inks, Paints & Coatings, Perfumes, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa)

Product Launch

In April, Kemin Industries launched and showcase a new product Aleta beta glucan (β-glucan) at the Intestinal Health Scientific Interest Group’s (IHSIG) 6th Conference on Poultry Intestinal Health in Rome which was held on 3rd of April to 5th of April, 2019. The product will be act as an immune modulator for the animals at the time of stress, disease and vaccination.

