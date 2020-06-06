by-dreaming-you-learn

There is a widespread desire for rebirth: the desire to go out walking, to go back to work, to see friends and loved ones in flesh and blood. There is an irresistible desire to start dreaming again afterwards. The Covid emergency – 19 has abruptly altered the rhythms of life, and forced everyone to deal with an absolute fragility, confined within the domestic walls to observe life in slow motion. The first to pay the price: sleep and dreams. No wonder: “One of the main signs of stress is the alteration of their quality”, says Paola Proserpio, neurologist and head of the center of sleep medicine at the Niguarda hospital in Milan.

«We have registered it not only in doctors and health workers, people most exposed to the risk of contagion, but also in normal contexts. The main causes: the fear of getting sick, worries related to work and the new rhythms of domestic life, the state of perennial alarm that makes calm an extreme action “.

With the emergency, daily routines have been disrupted and the lack of regular rhythms related to study and work certainly does not help to rest. “There are many factors that regulate sleep,” explains Dr. Proserpio. “There are genetic ones: there are owls, inclined to stay up late in the evening, and larks, who prefer to go to bed early and wake up early. Then there is age: teenagers like to stay late, while with age we tend to sleep less but go to bed earlier. When, however, the rhythms that mark the day are so heavily altered, the whole system goes on alert and the first reflection is on sleep and the quality of wakefulness ». When the discomfort becomes unsustainable, it is good to resort to a specialist, but there are some precautions that we can put into action immediately. «First of all, avoid fighting insomnia and agitation while lying in bed », explains Proserpio. “If sleep does not come, better get up, prepare a herbal tea or do a crossword puzzle.” And then, green light to the imagination, to get lost in doing things without plans or expectations, focusing on the present moment and on the care of oneself and one's environment. “Being in the present is a cure-all especially when everything seems to collapse and is scary”, says the psychiatrist and philosopher Raffaele Morelli. «Using your hands, for example: cleaning the house, whitewashing, cooking, sewing, embroidering, caring for a garden (two articles on this issue are dedicated in this issue on page 34 and 40). But without looking elsewhere and staying in the present moment “.

Of course, the news, the fear, the absence of sociality do not help: the gaze on the future becomes gloomy, the work is uncertain for many and dreams become nightmares, even now that we can see the restart. “But the key is right there,” says Morelli, who explains: “Better to avoid dwelling on the things we would have liked to do or the limitations to which we will be forced, and rather turn our gaze inwards. Even in difficult moments, in fact, the brain has very powerful energies that can save us. The value of nightmares, which are not the encounter with the enemy, but the contact with that profound energy that seeks to break the boundaries of the ego, must be re-evaluated. The brain is built to go further. ” “It happened to Ariadne”, says Emanuela Fato, a coach who accompanies professionals and companies to face changes. “For 11 years in a web marketing agency, he has 51 years and no desire to revolutionize his life. But the company goes into crisis and she is fired. He starts sending many CVs, he doesn't get an answer. Discomfort increases, Ariadne doesn't know what to do. We ask ourselves, we listen: what is the thing I can do and what I like to do? The answer knows it well. To write. Voilà. Bet on this, start word of mouth among your contacts and the first collaboration arrives. He begins his new life as a copywriter. Arianna expands its network, the requests increase and the VAT is opened. The projects are many, different, exciting. Today the times are uncertain again, she says, she remains calm and continues to make her contribution, always full of passion and curiosity “. «Do not worry, therefore, if houses collapse in dreams», Morelli concludes: «it is only our thoughts that move aside, to make us come into contact with a deep and wise state of the brain, which knows what we need. Now more than ever it is necessary to “plunge into ourselves” and rely on the unconscious, our greatest resource, which always guides our life, without our realizing it “. Because you can get up again. Also leave. And today, more than ever, it must be remembered.