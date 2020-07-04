calzedonia,-on-the-side-of-the-environment

Fashion holds the banner of sustainability high. To renew its commitment in this direction is the Calzedonia Group which, among the various objectives aimed at reducing the environmental impact , there is also the elimination of disposable plastic in B2C packaging by 2025, and in B2B packaging by 2030.

As a first step, the introduction of packaging and packaging made with recycled materials. Since 2018 all purchases in the store only include paper shopping bags 100% recyclable, which replace the plastic ones.

Most of the paper used for the production of tags, packaging and shopping bags is certified FSC ( Forest Stewardship Council), body responsible for ensuring compliance with strict environmental, social and economic standards in the management of forests.

The company has also implemented other solutions to help protect the environment. Among these measures the replacement of PVC with PET for some types of packaging, as it is easier to recycle and, to starting from 2020, the plastic free B2B delivery of multipack socks.

A series of measures and objectives with which the Group estimates to save a total of 75 tons of plastic equivalent to 7.5 million plastic bottles stolen from the environment. A beautiful and important challenge.

READ ALSO

All the energy of summer in a beachwear collection

READ ALSO

Sneakers: the most beautiful, new and desirable of the summer