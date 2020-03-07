camilla-against-meghan,-just-returned-to-london,-stole-the-show

Meghan Markle just can't help angering any member of the royal family. This time it fell to his “mother-in-law”, the Duchess of Cornwall. Yes, Camilla would be in a rage because in her London days the Duchess of Sussex has collected all the attention by overshadowing the initiatives followed by Camilla.

View this post on Instagram Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theater, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotional storytelling. Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person's point of view. The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality. The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition 'All Kinds of Limbo', which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 6, 2020 at 7: 31 am PST

The object of the dispute is a visit by Meghan to the section dedicated to virtual reality, of the National Theater. The images were posted on the Instagram profile of Sussex and received more attention than Camilla, who was to be in the center of the scene on the same day: it was her turn to give a speech at Women Of The World Festival , against domestic violence .

According to British media, it had been agreed not to blur the long-planned speech. Even the photographers of Buckingham Palace had been asked to follow only the Duchess of Cornwall. Instead, Meghan's photos of the National Theater appeared on the same day.

Camilla would have said she was very disappointed and irritated by Meghan's behavior, who by now is disinterested in the rules and customs of the building without putting too much hesitation. “She refused to listen to the staff's instructions” who asked not to immediately release images of her event. For the Duchess of Cornwall the commitments with the Royal Family are particularly important and she particularly cared for the one dedicated to domestic violence that affects one in four women in the United Kingdom.

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, when you are happy to come back (but only because you already know when you will leave)

READ ALSO

If Harry and Meghan become witnesses of a surprise wedding proposal

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle and that red lipstick that smells of freedom

READ ALSO

The return of Meghan Markle, the true triumph of Megxit

READ ALSO

When Lady Diana on the wedding day with Carlo saw Camilla sitting in the church