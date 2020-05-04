camilla-parker-bowles,-the-secret-dances-of-a-quarantined-duchess

Even the rich dance. And Camilla Parker Bowles is no exception. The Duchess of Cornwall would have decided to use quarantine to improve her ballerina skills. Every morning, in the days of the lockdown, the wife of Prince Charles would devote a few hours to dance , to then do «a little bit of pilates and many walks, which I love “.

The revelation, which arrived on International Dance Day, was made by Parker Bowles herself, in a conference call with Darcey Bussell, president of the Royal Academy of Dance, and Angela Rippon, presenter and journalist UK.

«I never took dance lessons, but I think it doesn't matter how much dance has been done, dance makes you feel good» , said the Duchess, explaining how her passion for tutus and dancers was (also) cultivated by her friends.

Camilla Parker Bowles allegedly started dancing with her friends eighteen months ago, to continue alone in quarantine. The Duchess explained how she and her husband intend to keep active. «Otherwise, we would end up freezing and in the morning we would not even be able to get out of bed. It doesn't matter if it's ten minutes or twenty. Moving around makes us start the day in the best possible way. “

Parker Bowles, during the virtual meeting, admitted that Prince Charles got rid of the appointments, but not of the job. « I think he is dependent on his job, and the job moves with him», he said, adding that, in the long quarantine days spent in Scotland, they are trying to make the most of the time to intensify the activity of their charities.

