camilla,-who-someday-will-be-(by-law)-queen-consort

Kate Middleton may never become princess of the Welsh. Not only because the title is inextricably linked to the figure of Lady Diana , but also because commoner was born and as such only Carlo, once king, could grant her to boast the prestigious title (unless Elizabeth does before giving up the scepter to her son or moving on to a better life). Complex situation? Well, for Camilla Shand the question is even more intricate.

At the time of the controversial marriage to the crown prince, celebrated on April 8 2005 after years of clandestinity, betrayals and scandalous revelations, he took the title of Duchess of Cornwall , becoming, in fact, the second most important woman in the United Kingdom after the sovereign, who granted her one of the most prestigious tiaras of the royal collection, the Grevill Tiara , which belonged to the queen mother, worth three million pounds, and the Royal Family Order, an honor worn by the women of the Windsor house on the most important occasions.

That it has been accepted in the family, after the scandals of the past, is well known, but what role will it play when Carlo ascends the throne? The wife of a British monarch is, automatically, queen consort , as she will be Kate Middleton, but as Elizabeth's age progressed, the thorny question of what will be the position of former Mrs. Parker Bowles has become current again.

“The intention is that the Duchess is known as a consort princess” , Clarence House said recently after the flare of gossip, «It was decided at the time of the wedding and there was no change “. A decision that in 2005 was made above all to soften those who did not look favorably on Camilla, guilty of having ruined their lives ( and marimony) of Diana. After all, she should have been alongside Charles on the throne.

The problem, apparently non-existent, is not, however, on paper, because the Constitution on this is very clear and, moreover, a precedent would be created on the occasion of the ascent to the throne of William. Different, however, the case of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, husband of the queen: the title of king consort is not used mainly for reasons related to an anachronistic patriarchal system. A queen can be both a reigning monarch and a consort monarch, a king, on the other hand, is a king and that's all. That is why the husbands of the ruling queens are princes, in all countries where a woman reigns (or will reign).



Camilla will automatically be queen consort, as was Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the last queen mother, wife of George VI, father of Elizabeth II. Unless the rules change. Everything these days is possible. Also at Buckingham Pala ce.



