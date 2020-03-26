camilla-“worried”-about-prince-charles-(and-once-again-decisive)

«She is worried, but still optimistic». To watch over Charles of England , positive result at coronavirus , there is the inseparable wife Camilla , life partner since many years . “You are aware of the situation and therefore keep your eyes open “, adds a source real to People , «but both are keeping calm . Indeed, we can say that in this period they try to keep good humor “.

Although it is not easy, given the pandemic that is making the planet tremble, therefore also the English monarchy: the Queen Elizabeth is in quarantine at the castle of Windsor , the prince William is in solitary confinement at Anmer Hall with the rest of his family, while Carlo and Camilla are in their Balmoral estate : «The prince showed mild symptoms “, have communicated from Clarence House,” is monitored . “

Also from Camilla, of course, that the result was instead negative . And therefore, in this delicate moment also for the Windsor, it can give an important contribution. Besides, the wind around the Duchess of Cornwall has changed a long time ago old grudges, which had exploded especially after the death of Diana , they seem dormant: «She is an extraordinary woman », said the photographer Arthur Edwards .

«Over the years it has proved a valid support for both Charles and the sovereign, “said Dickie Arbiter , formerly , ex press office of the queen. Emphasizing how public opinion has managed to change towards it thanks to irony and professionalism . According to many royal narrators, love with the prince is even born in the seventies, and then materialized in the 2005, with the wedding in Windsor.

«Through her work», Arbiter said again, «Camilla has become a resource for the monarchy . ” Today more than ever.

READ ALSO

Carlo virus positive, eyes on the queen

READ ALSO

Harry's concern in Canada, away from the family