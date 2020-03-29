can-the-tuberculosis-vaccine-really-protect-against-the-new-coronavirus?

Beyond the hoaxes on non-EU people immune to the new coronavirus, the hypothesis that the Bcg vaccine against tuberculosis has the ability to “train” the immune system against various infections exists. And in Holland a study should soon start to find out

(photo: Getty Images)

The hoax on the non-EU citizens who do not get sick of Covid – 19 is almost old history, denied with strong words. The example of the lanes of San Raffaele in Milan is enough to understand that the new coronavirus certainly does not make distinctions . However, there is another part of the hoax, the one that refers to the protection conferred by the Bcg vaccine against tuberculosis (Tbc), which deserves further study. As reported Science , in fact, in Holland there is a experimentation ready to go to check if, as has long been suspected, the Bcg vaccine train the innate immune system to fight infections in general, whether bacterial or viral. The study will involve doctors and nurses, most at risk of contracting Covid – 19 .

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium ( Mycobacterium tuberculosis , or Koch's bacillus) which penetrates the respiratory tract and nestles in the lungs , where it grows and multiplies. It manifests itself with symptoms such as cough persistent for more than three weeks, chest pain, fever, night sweats. However, the bacterium can also penetrate the blood and move around the body giving rise to other symptoms. If not treated properly it can lead to death . Tuberculosis is present all over the world: it is maintained in the population thanks to healthy carriers (yes estimated that a quarter of the world's population has a latent infection), people who have contracted the bacterium but do not experience symptoms for a long time, sometimes never.

The Bcg vaccine

About a century ago French microbiologists Albert Calmette and Camille Guérin found a vaccine , known as Bcg and which still remains the only one available today: it contains a live stock and weakened by another bacterium, the Mycobacterium bovis , relative of the pathogen responsible for human tuberculosis, which is able to stimulate the reaction of the immune system and to develop a specific response (acquired immunity). This vaccine, however, is not optimal , and it is estimated that if administered in the first year of age it will prevent approximately 60% of TB cases in children, although the differences between countries are very marked.

Thanks to the improvement of the hygienic-sanitary conditions, the Italy today is a country with a low incidence of TB (in 2017 less than 4 thousand new ones occurred cases; here the latest joint report of ECDC and WHO Europe). For this reason, the vaccine is not included in the vaccination plan and is only administered to risk categories , for example operators health. In other areas of the world, however, especially in Southeast Asia (India and China), it remains a tool widely used to contain the disease among the population.

A super vaccine?

There is a possibility that the Bcg vaccine has particular properties , that is, it is able to stimulate not only a specific immune response against the Tbc bacterium but also of to train innate immunity , the first defense barrier of our body, to fight different infections , both bacterial and viral. Whoever does this research calls it trained immunity , literally trained immunity.

Although at the beginning this theory was supported by questionable evidence (non-randomized studies, without a control group, methodologically weak and therefore according to the same WHO not conclusive), more recently the research group of Mihai Netea of the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, has shown that Bcg vaccination can also protect against yellow fever virus , or at least from a weakened form of it.

And even before the Covid pandemic broke out – 19 the scientists planned further trials to test their hypothesis.

The Dutch trial

Why, therefore, right now, do not go to see if the Bcg vaccine confers greater resistance against Covid – 19 ?

The Dutch study – reports Science Magazine – will involve one thousand health workers who will receive the BCG vaccine or a placebo. The researchers will not directly verify the presence of the new coronavirus in the subjects involved, but will use as an evaluation parameter the unplanned absences from work. So, they say, they will photograph the effect of vaccination for the various viral forms of the period, from the flu (and flu-like syndromes) to Covid – 19.

The same survey protocol will be used by the University of Melbourne (Australia) while that of Exeter (Uk) will involve the elderly population.

Between hoaxes and science

If on the one hand, therefore, the messages a little conspiracy theorists who want immigrants / non-EU citizens in Italy immune to the virus seem to be fake ( there is no data on hospital admissions on the origin of patients, nor is it possible to trace the nationality of those who are sick, are in quarantine or in isolation at home; moreover, even if it were true that the incidence of Covid – 19 is inferior among people of non-EU origin, it could be due at the average age of this group of the population, younger and therefore less inclined to develop the serious form of the disease ), on the other hand the hypothesis that certain medical devices such as the Bcg vaccine have an extra immunoprotective potential exists.

“On the lower incidence of Covid – 19 in the non-EU population residing in Italy, discussions began “, he commented to Wired Massimo Andreoni , scientific director of the Italian Society of infectious and tropical diseases. “One of the hypotheses that emerged is precisely that which refers to a greater resistance to the infection conferred by the vaccine against tuberculosis” , the most used garrison in countries outside the European Union. However the scientific validity of such a statement is from to verify. “ Vaccines are developed to be antigen-specific and therefore it is difficult to think that there is a cross protection given by the anti-tuberculosis vaccine for coronavirus” . The antigens of the bacterium responsible for the TB and those of the coronavirus are in fact completely different . “If this were to happen, however, it would mean that a different mechanism is leveraged, not of specific response but of antigenic stimulation “. The discourse, therefore, should be broadened and generalized. “It is probable that the subjects stimulated antigenically or through vaccinations or because they are more exposed to infectious processes – see also the small children – we have a more stimulated immunity which confers more protection against coronavirus infection. With this interpretative key , the anti-tuberculosis vaccine as such would not be protective “.

“On the apparent minor incidence of Covid – 19 in non-EU people, however, one must be careful “, concludes Andreoni, “Many factors – for example the lower average age or the fact that these people are more reluctant to be hospitalized – could contribute to the phenomenon, if it were real. Stronger data are needed to draw conclusions. ”

In practice, there is no reasoning about sensations.