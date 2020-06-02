can-vitamin-d-supplements-be-taken-to-protect-against-covid-19?

To date there is insufficient evidence that vitamin D protects against coronavirus. For this, supplements cannot be recommended as a treatment against Covid – 19. In some cases, however, taking them in large quantities, especially if not under medical supervision, can hurt

(photo: Peter Dazeley via Getty Images)

Vitamin D yes, vitamin D no. During the Covid pandemic – 19 a topic discussed was also the role of vitamins, especially of D, in protect against coronavirus , reducing its symptoms. So far there is no evidence , as reiterated by the Ministry of Health, even if someone has raised doubts. For this, an international team of scientists, which includes groups from several British universities, such as that of Surrey and Birmingham, has decided to publish a consensus paper , a document in which we focus the highlights of our knowledge on the relationship between vitamin D, the immune system and Covid – 19. Scientists conclude that based on available studies taking high doses of vitamin D supplements with supplements does not bring benefits against new coronavirus infection. And they warn against taking high doses of supplements, especially if there is no doctor's supervision. Their text is published on Bmj Nutrition, Prevention & Health .

What we know about the relationship between vitamin D and Covid – 19

There is no evidence of a protective role and for this reason the Ministry of Health inserts the hypothesis of a link between vitamin D and Covid – 19 among the most common hoaxes (the same applies to vitamin C) . However, a recent Northwestern University study showed that the presence of higher levels of vitamin D would be linked, statistically, at a lower incidence of mortality for Covid – 19, therefore to less serious infections. Although the results are interesting, the theme is still to be explored, given that the statistical study had important limits , declared by the same authors, who however do not recommend taking supplements.



Analysis of the evidence

The authors examined previous research on the topic, including that of Northwestern University, on the link between vitamin D and Covid – 19 and have deduced that there is not enough evidence – also because there are no studies on the human being on this topic – in order to support the presence of a link. Considering other respiratory infections, not due to Sars-Cov-2, they found that low levels of vitamin D are associated with acute respiratory infections . However, even this research had limitations, including the fact that many were conducted mostly in developing countries , in which the clinical characteristics and the state of health of the participants cannot be compared – or at least is not fully representative – of that of the population of the wealthiest countries.

“ Although there are data that low quantities of vitamin D are associated with acute respiratory tract infections “, explains Carolyn Greig of the University of Birmingham “Currently there is insufficient evidence to recommend vitamin D as a treatment for Covid – 19 and excessive supplementation can be harmful “. In short, in certain cases not only there would be no benefits but there could even be damages.

Vitamin D comes from the sun

But the study does not diminish the importance of vitamin D, which is naturally produced by our body when we expose ourselves to the sun and this is the main source – but it is also contained in some foods , such as eggs, meats and fish, contain it. In the presence of a deficiency of vitamin D, in particular conditions, the supplementation can be recommended, but always according to the guidelines and under medical supervision .

“ An adequate level in our body is essential for overall health “, emphasizes Greig, “while if too little it can lead to rickets and the development of osteoporosis and if it is too much to an increase in the levels of calcium in the blood which can be particularly harmful “. In short, as in all the ideal is in moderation: this is also why it is important to avoid taking supplements in a DIY way.