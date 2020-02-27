can-we-really-make-hand-sanitizing-gels-at-home?

Several “recipes” are online to prepare “natural amuchina”. Let's dispel some myths and give some indications

To understand the situation, a good starting point could perhaps also be the Google Trends . Since the end of January searches for “amuchina” have exploded. Same fate for the more generic “hand sanitizer” or “hand gel” . However, it was not only the research on the disinfectant gels that exploded. Thanks to the fear generated by the cases of coronavirus infections in Italy, the prices of hand sanitizing gels have also jumped : bottles of 80 milliliters sold to 35 euros on Amazon . Of course you can find products even for less, just below 10 euros, for something, however, that has a market price that generally ranges between 1 and 3 euros. For this reason it should not understand how, in parallel with the soaring prices, recipes for alternatives to the classics hand sanitizing gels . In the impossibility of washing hands outside the home, in finding sanitizing gels to carry around, the do it yourself is possible?

DIY sanitizing gel

I sanitizing gel in the most classic formula are recommended products for cleaning hands from germs to be used when soap and water cannot be used. For them to work, remember the Center for Disease Control and Preventions Americans (Cdc), they must contain at least on 60% alcohol . That it is possible to produce oneself, if desired, even by oneself.

In a long post on the subject the chemist and popularizer Dario Bressanini explains what it takes to prepare an analogue of the common Amuchina, denying formulas that run on the net and instead proposing a recipe elaborated by the same World Health Organization . The ingredients after a few, simple and easily available on closer inspection: water, ethyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerol . A mix that, dosed in the right proportions, allows you to mix power antimicrobial disinfectant (thanks to the alcohol and all ' hydrogen peroxide ) and humectant – emollient (thanks to the glycerin , it is easily found online). In detail, writes Bressanini, the recipe is this (adapted from the doses ten times as much as you would find on the WHO document, and not by chance: the indications concern the preparations in the pharmacy ):

“1 litre

833 ml of ethyl alcohol at 96%

42 ml of 3% hydrogen peroxide

15 ml of glycerin (glycerol) al 98%

Distilled water or boiled and cooled enough to reach 1 liter. Put in one or more bottles. “

On closer inspection, however, online looking for alternatives to disinfectant gels not infrequently runs into recipes quite far from those recommended by WHO and which wink at the now abused mantra of natural / ecological . With recipes that invite you to fish in home pantries. With a few variations on the theme on the natural front they are in fact cited as disinfectants vinegar, lemon juice, baking soda, essential oils (lemon, mint or tea tree ones are great) or aloe vera . Do they work? Are they able to do what ordinary disinfectant gels do when used as alternatives?

Disinfectants: must contain alcohol

Some indirect answers could come from health institutions. For a hand sanitizer gel to work, it must contain at least on 60% of alcohol , better between the 60 – 95%, why, continue from the CoC, are: “The most effective in killing the germs of those with lower concentrations of alcohol or sanitizers that do not contain them. The sanitizers for hands without the 60 – 95% of alcohol may not work just as well for many types of germs and simply reduce the growth of germs rather than kill them entirely. “ It can be deduced as any product, even home -made, so that it can be effective as disinfectant – that is, have the ability to eliminate all or almost all pathogenic microorganisms – must contain a large part alcohol (ethyl or isopropyl alcohol used in the health sector).

The preparations based on alcohol from them have a series of advantages for which they are recommended, summarize by the WHO, emphasizing above all the importance in health contexts: they are cheap, generally easily accessible, act quickly and with a wide spectrum of action antimicrobial .

The presence of alternative ingredients in the many recipes that can be found online – which the chemist Bressanini addresses by calling them “certain concoctions ” – must be sought in the fact that, as often happens, something true in the vaunted properties now attributed to that ingredient now to the other is there. In the case of essential oils , for example, it is known that some compounds have antimicrobial activity , although some bacteria for example they are more susceptible, summarizes a recent review by Polish researchers on the topic. The same goes for the vinegar , for which the antimicrobial properties have not rarely been attributed to the presence of acetic acid.