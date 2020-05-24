can-you-love-yourself-as-you-are,-but-want-to-lose-weight?-the-big-dilemma

Adele posted a photograph to thank the fans for the many greetings received for the birthday. It is an image that is making people discuss because the singer is much thinner than a year ago . Comments are opposite. There are those who say that she is too thin and has betrayed herself. There are those who think it is in a splendid shape compared to a few years ago, when he was overweight.

The reason is not on either side, but the point is another and is told by an article in the New York Times : who has always supported the pride of their imperfect body, can they want to be different? If asked by Anne Coleman, always part of the body positive movement, active participant of the plus size and curvy convention.

Now he wants to lose some of his 90 kilos, not to be thin, but to move better.

«I want to walk without winding my breath» said the 32 year old who works in a law firm in New York. “I want to walk in the city in summer without sweating as if I had gone up to Machu Picchu” . However, there are those who asked her if she really loved herself since she wanted to change by becoming thinner. She wondered if, for the decision to lose weight, she was not part of the problem herself, unable to accept herself and source of body shaming for others?

It is no doubt that only she asked herself. Sarah Bramblette, 42 an enne from Miami said that she felt trapped among those who attacked her for her obesity and told her to lose weight and those who said she loved each other How it was. «I was bad if I wanted to lose weight and I was the same for others if I didn't want to lose weight».

Obesity is the cause of the death of one in five people between 40 and 85 in the United States according to a study by Columbia University 2013. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention links obesity to heart problems, cancer and diabetes. For doctors, there is no health at any size professed by supporters of over size.

Molly Carmel, author of Breaking Up With Sugar , breaking with sugar, not about weight, but way of eating. « It is not love for oneself to eat to support a huge body . When I was obese I could not get into the shower, no clothes entered me. If a person wants to lose weight he must be able to do it, it is not a matter of culture or beliefs “.

