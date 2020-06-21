World
Capri, the daughter of Kobe Bryant, is one year old. The tender message of mother Vanessa
Five months after the death of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant chooses to celebrate the first year of her daughter Capri in a very special way
Five months have passed since the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna: the pain is still great, but Vanessa Bryant does not he wanted to deprive his daughter Capri of the joy of his first year of life , which he chooses to celebrate with a photo published on his Instagram profile. In the tribute, which immediately gathers thousands of likes and hearts, Vanessa shares a photo of Capri still in the cradle, with her and Kobe at her side: “God bless you sweet princess” writes Vanessa underlining how much Kobe and Gigi are missing not only her, but also to his older daughters, Natalia, 17 years, and Bianka, 3 years.
When the couple welcomed little Capri last June, the Los Angeles Lakers star announced the happy news on Instagram, writing: “We are extremely excited that our little girl” Koko ” has come. “ Kobe, 41 years, he died on 26 January together with his daughter of 13 years Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. After the tragedy, the family continued to move forward despite feeling the weight of the absence.
Among the various anniversaries celebrated without Kobe – Gigi would have performed 14 years on May 1 -, there were also Vanessa's birthday on May 5, Mother's Day, and the diploma of Gianna's third grade, that Mom shared with a touching photo and a heartfelt congratulatory message: “Congratulations on your high school diploma, Gigi. I love you always and forever. I am so proud of you », in fact, Vanessa writes together with a photo of the diploma covered by white flowers.
