capri,-the-daughter-of-kobe-bryant,-is-one-year-old.-the-tender-message-of-mother-vanessa

Five months have passed since the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna: the pain is still great, but Vanessa Bryant does not he wanted to deprive his daughter Capri of the joy of his first year of life , which he chooses to celebrate with a photo published on his Instagram profile. In the tribute, which immediately gathers thousands of likes and hearts, Vanessa shares a photo of Capri still in the cradle, with her and Kobe at her side: “God bless you sweet princess” writes Vanessa underlining how much Kobe and Gigi are missing not only her, but also to his older daughters, Natalia, 17 years, and Bianka, 3 years.

When the couple welcomed little Capri last June, the Los Angeles Lakers star announced the happy news on Instagram, writing: “We are extremely excited that our little girl” Koko ” has come. “ Kobe, 41 years, he died on 26 January together with his daughter of 13 years Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. After the tragedy, the family continued to move forward despite feeling the weight of the absence.

Among the various anniversaries celebrated without Kobe – Gigi would have performed 14 years on May 1 -, there were also Vanessa's birthday on May 5, Mother's Day, and the diploma of Gianna's third grade, that Mom shared with a touching photo and a heartfelt congratulatory message: “Congratulations on your high school diploma, Gigi. I love you always and forever. I am so proud of you », in fact, Vanessa writes together with a photo of the diploma covered by white flowers.

