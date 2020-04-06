carbonara-day:-the-traditional-recipe-and-the-«light»-version

On April 6 we will have a valid pretext for eat one of the dishes that we love and that comfort us most: it's the Carbonara Day , the day when the whole world comes to the table celebrating this great Italian recipe. «This year the Carbonara Day from party becomes a gesture of resistance and optimism » said Riccardo Felicetti president of the Italian pasta makers of Italian Food Union which, together with dell ( International Pasta Organization , promotes the day. For the fourth edition in times of coronavirus, the invitation is to join a virtual company first of all by sharing on social media the photo of our carbonara with the hashtags # CarbonaraDay and #CarbonaraHomeMade .

THE CARBONARA OF ROSCIOLI

For this we asked the true recipe, and a light variant created especially for VanityFair. it, a Roscioli- Delicatessen with kitchen: historic pizza restaurant and icon of the Capitoline restaurant, which for many experts prepares the best carbonara in Rome and the best in the world for the New York Times . Merit of the raw materials and of the chef Nabil Hadj Hassen , who for over ten years has been at the stove in the room of Alessandro Roscioli and his brother Pierluigi . Tunisian, Muslim, Nabil eats pork for work because – he says – “religion is one thing, work is another” and the baptism of the carbonara will never forget him: “I remember perfectly well that, when I entered Roscioli, Alessandro gave me he said “with carbonara you can't go wrong: it is the most important thing in Rome and in Italy” . “

THE TRICKS OF THE EXPERT

The secrets of the perfect carbonara? «They are needed – explains Nabil Hadj Hassen – an yolk and a quarter of egg white for each portion to make the sauce more dense, a pan suitable for melting the bacon to perfection, but do not overdo it with the fat. The extra touch? Season the pasta in a bowl where you will have put egg, pecorino cheese and pepper, mixing everything in a bain-marie: this is how the freshness of all the ingredients comes out. As for pasta, I use spaghetti , but I really like the rigatone estate “. Then it is always worth experimenting: «I am very curious first, I try and try again, and carbonara is one of those dishes that I love to perfect all the time. If one day I had to write a book, I would write a book on my carbonara », says the chef, who revealed step by step the recipe of the classic carbonara rich in Roscioli and a very easy light version (without bacon and less eggs) , which found in the gallery above.

THE CELEBRATIONS

On April 6 we will also be able to see his live advice on social networks: Nabil Hadj Hassen – together with Arcangelo Dandini (L'Arcangelo), Alba Esteve Ruiz (Antica Fonderia Roma), Marco Martini (Marco Martini Roma), Luciano Monosilio (Luciano Cucina Italiana) – is one of the Carbonara Master which Unione Italiana Food has called for live coverage that will be dedicated to Carbonara, while in the meantime on the social channels of WeLovePasta (on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) will also publish other recipes and tips from experts and chefs. Browse the gallery

Do not miss the appointments of Barilla, that this year he participates in the Carbonara Day involving three stars of Italian cuisine in the world who, in livestreaming, will propose their carbonara recipe: from Singapore the chef Andrea Tranchero will prepare the vegetarian Carbonara, from Vicenza the starry one Lorenzo Cogo will give its touch to the traditional recipe of the dish and propose an alternative interpretation. In Chicago, the chef Lorenzo Boni will prepare his Carbonara for the American public. For all appointments follow Barilla on Instagram @Barillaitalia



Photo cover Alberto Blasetti

READ ALSO

How to make carbonara as a master