carl-philip-of-sweden-and-best-wishes-to-dad,-king-carl-gustav

Happy birthday to Carl Gustav , king of Sweden. Among the first to celebrate it is his son, Carl Philip , who on Instagram posted a tender photo together , fished from the album of memories: «Congratulations dad for i your 74 years », Writes the Scandinavian prince. Who for eight months was heir to the throne, before the historical law of the 1980 would also open to daughters, if firstborn, the way to become queens .

Carl Philip, inserted by Forbes in 2008 in the ranking of the “ twenty sexiest young royals on the planet », then slipped to fourth place in the line of succession, just behind the sister Vittoria and her two children, Estelle and Oscar . Sports fan, he competed for years in an amateur automotive championship : a passion that binds him to his dad, who is also a lover of four wheels.

Single male on three children, the prince has a special relationship with his father, although – revealed the local press – making his wife accept his wife Sofia was not easy: in fact she had a passed as a model and a participation in a Reality show. Carl Philip met her in 2010 and has never given up, even when many have criticized him waving old photo of the consort.

He held out, also because in the past he had suffered heavy attacks : those, even more cowards and unmotivated, targeted his dyslexia . “Some statements were terrible, my self-esteem was really low,” he said a few years ago, “I could not pronounce the words “. A serious concern for those who are called, for the role they play, at long speeches in public.

Everything worked out anyway solved well: « Now he is the one who puts our two children to bed ( Alexander and Gabriel )) “, he told Sofia , «and to tell him the fairy tale of the good Night”. Just like dad Carl Gustav did with him , at the time of that photo.

