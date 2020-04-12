carlin-petrini:-«coronavirus-forces-us-to-improve-the-world-of-food,-and-beyond»

In the midst of many improvised politicians, Carlo Petrini (“Call me Carlin , please, otherwise I can't find myself” he asks very seriously from the other end of the line) is a person who does real politics. In his own way and without offices, apart from that of President of Slow Food : the movement of food that he founded in 1989 and has contributed decisively to create a culture on the subject, first in Italy and then in the world. From here was born Terra Madre (the worldwide network of food producers, from Alaska to New Zealand) and the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo of which he was the inspirer in 2003. Talking to Petrini, in this period, is a breath of fresh air because – in spite of the dramatic situation – he always thinks about the future . Like everyone, he is looking forward to the end of the nightmare that has hit his beloved Piedmont hard, but he already has very clear ideas for the aftermath. “We will come out better than before,” he says, even before the question that opens the interview.



Petrini, necessary question: what will happen?

«There will be a downsizing of liberal policies. I trust in a more sustainable future, in pieces of a new economy not to be measured only through GDP. What sense would it make to rebuild everything as before? We are given the opportunity to make a paradigm shift. To reset a system that gives more space to territories and communities. So I think that the issues of sustainability and food sovereignty will become commonplace. “

Food sovereignty: curious term. Can you explain it to us?

«We can no longer think that food produces it only for everyone. We have stolen space from the earth, we will have to take it back in order to set in motion a primary economy at the service of local communities. There has been a return to the countryside by young people in recent years. I hope there are incentives to increase the number of those who make this lifestyle choice, useful to the country. So I would like to understand more and more that the seasonality and proximity of a product is not a fixation but simply responds to a logic of healthy, economic consumption, beneficial to all “.

In an article in La Stampa he made reflections on the assaults on supermarkets and on the importance of the shops

“When I talk about replacing a profit economy with an economy of common goods and relationships, it means keeping other realities alive alongside Amazon and supermarkets that are making historical records of attendance and takings. Instead, you have to revive the shops or small neighborhood shops. Someone will go crazy. But I say that a fantasy effort must be made. I think of a modern version of these places, run by young people. With Internet access and a whole range of services, where you can perhaps retire your pension. It takes new ideas, never like now »

Provocation: isn't it that this crisis will only serve to make online commerce develop enormously? They bring everything home, avoid going out and respect the rules

“Man is by his nature social. Without a doubt, e-commerce will be strengthened but there are not only positive effects because the centralization of resources in this way passes from the hands of a few to those of very few. I think that this discourse of revitalizing communities can go hand in hand with the development of online, without there being any conflict, because in the community there is the emotional security that cannot be found on the internet “

You are a product man, but you also know the restaurant very well. Many say there will be a massacre of clubs

«I hope they are wrong, thinking also of those who work to supply them. For sure I see a few more peaceful years, compared to the boom that we experienced from after Expo to 2019. We will not start again with the same turnover as there is no magic wand. We must prepare ourselves for an uphill road, first of all trying to secure those who work in the structures “.

You are a fervent supporter of taverns as a place where not only the culture of Italian food is handed down but also the history and culture of the country. It will not be easy to leave for them, even if they do not have problems of dozens of employees such as chains or large restaurants. I am family run or with few employees

«It will be very complicated, to a greater extent than for the high end that points to a few high quality seats. And the chains of clubs have big shoulders and the ability to recover. Instead. consider what it means for a restaurant to stay closed a couple of months, not to really cash in a euro! And when they reopen, they cannot be the first ones: I read more distant tables, the obligation to book, health checks at the entrance. All right, it is clear, in the initial phase of the recovery that I repeat will put a strain on everyone. Without forgetting that people who probably will most feel the effects of the post-Coronavirus crisis went to the restaurant “.

But will they make it?

«Yes, because today more than ever, their centrality – especially in the province – will become the engine of a community. For quality food and wine, but above all for people to come back to confront: there is a need to go back to being together, to conviviality when it can be done. That's why I always say to the 'hosts' who have a social role, manage a meeting place and not just a place where you eat and drink. They have to make their premises work because they move a small big economy in the area but never lose their soul, the passion for their work “.

What news do you have from Slow Food Presidia?

«They don't give up, like all of us. They are working, as they make up the agri-food chain. Then they are lucky that they are concretely and morally protected by the territories, And we return to the importance of the community. Not only does GDP exist: there is also 'GDP' but what I call 'common and relational goods' have a fundamental value for the functioning of society “

So will we go back to being well?

“I said it before the interview. We will not return as before, but better than before “